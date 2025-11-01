58°F
Vegas Nation Gameday Week 9 — Raiders Set To Host The Jaguars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2025 - 9:00 am
 

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, Dominic Lavoie shares the thoughts of Raiders players on Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter ahead of his injury, the Silver and Black’s mentality coming out of the bye week, and goals for the last portion of the season.

Vinny Bonsignore highlights the health of the Raiders entering this game, as the team seems to be the healthiest since Week 1. Heidi Fang shares key stats to watch for involving Brock Bowers in The Hard Count, Todd Dewey shares betting numbers for the Raiders-Jags game, and finally Adam Hill discusses what Jacksonville has to do in the absence of Travis Hunter in Flip The Field.

