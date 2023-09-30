Vegas Nation Gameday — Who will be the Raiders’ starting quarterback?

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Los Angeles for an AFC West matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, but it is unknown who will start under center.

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) head to Los Angeles for an AFC West matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, but it is unknown who will start under center as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo works through the NFL concussion protocol.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vinny Bonsignore, sports columnist Adam Hill and Sports Betting columnist Todd Dewey to bring the latest news and updates as Raiders head to one of Raider Nation’s many homes in L.A.