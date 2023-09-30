69°F
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Gameday — Who will be the Raiders’ starting quarterback?

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2023 - 7:14 am
 

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) head to Los Angeles for an AFC West matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, but it is unknown who will start under center as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo works through the NFL concussion protocol.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vinny Bonsignore, sports columnist Adam Hill and Sports Betting columnist Todd Dewey to bring the latest news and updates as Raiders head to one of Raider Nation’s many homes in L.A.

Raiders’ Chandler Jones arrested, posts bail
Raiders report: Rookie avoids social media, focuses on improving
Davante Adams takes mentor Michael Jordan’s advice in calling out Raiders
Raiders fans wonder: Who will play QB against the Chargers?
Raiders quarterback quandary: Any one of three could start Sunday
THE LATEST
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) looks to break through the line against the Pittsburgh Ste ...
How to watch Raiders-Chargers game
By / RJ

A bitter division rivalry will be renewed Sunday when the Raiders travel to SoFi Stadium to play the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are 1-2.

Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders open season in Denver
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders head to Buffalo
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders host Steelers for ‘Sunday Night Football’
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders to open season at Broncos
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders prepare for Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return home after loss in Buffalo
