oct-1
jeff_german
Raiders

Vegas Nation Gameday — Will Raiders face Baker Mayfield on ‘TNF?’

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2022 - 7:02 am
 

The Rams threw a wrench into the Raiders’ game plan for ‘Thursday Night Football’ when Los Angeles claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers on Tuesday.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, we discuss how the Raiders should go about preparing for the former No. 1 overall pick.

