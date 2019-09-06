Vegas Nation mailbag: Antonio Brown goes after Mike Mayock, MNF preview
In this edition of the Vegas Nation Mailbag, Heidi Fang and Ed Graney discuss what the Raiders should do with Antonio Brown in the wake of his altercation with general manager Mike Mayock.
In addition, they breakdown what lies ahead against a divisional opponent in the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football and take a look at some of the cuts made as the team’s 53-man roster is officially in place.
The crew also gives their prediction on the Raiders season and answered questions from fans as well.
