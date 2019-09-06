Vegas Nation mailbag: Antonio Brown goes after Mike Mayock, MNF preview

In this edition of the Vegas Nation Mailbag, Heidi Fang and Ed Graney discuss what the Raiders should do with Antonio Brown in the wake of his altercation with general manager Mike Mayock.

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to make headlines as an altercation took place between him and general manager Mike Mayock over fines imposed on No. 84. Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Heidi Fang talk about the developing situation with Brown, preview their Monday Night Football contest against the Denver Broncos, and answer questions from fans.(Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown walks on the field while stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

In this edition of the Vegas Nation Mailbag, Heidi Fang and Ed Graney discuss what the Raiders should do with Antonio Brown in the wake of his altercation with general manager Mike Mayock.

In addition, they breakdown what lies ahead against a divisional opponent in the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football and take a look at some of the cuts made as the team’s 53-man roster is officially in place.

The crew also gives their prediction on the Raiders season and answered questions from fans as well.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HeidiFang.