Vegas Nation podcast gets additional shows
Beginning this week, the Review-Journal will be expanding its Vegas Nation podcasts from one to three a week.
The podcasts will have a different host for each show discussing Raiders football in a different format — all under the Vegas Nation umbrella.
Each week you will find:
— Monday: Vinny Bonsignore’s “First and 10” gets inside football with the Raiders.
— Wednesday: Heidi Fang’s “Takeaways” talks to Raiders players, broadcasters and personalities.
— Friday: Ed Graney and Adam Hill wrap up the week in Raiders news with “Unsportsmanlike Conduct.”
Find these and all of the Review-Journal’s podcasts at www.LVRJ.com/podcasts.