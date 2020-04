The Vegas Nation: Raiders 2020 Draft Review show gives a recap of what moves the Las Vegas Raiders made during this year’s draft.

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang to recap the Las Vegas Raiders' draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vegas Nation: Raiders 2020 Draft Review show gives a recap of what moves the Las Vegas Raiders made during this year’s draft.

The Vegas Nation team grades the draft class and dives into what the Raiders are doing now that the big event is over.