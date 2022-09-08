Vegas Nation staff predicts conference championships, Super Bowl
The Vegas Nation staff makes preseason predictions on who will win the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.
Each of the last two NFL seasons has ended with a Super Bowl champion winning the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium.
The Vegas Nation staff expects that streak to end this season. Nobody is predicting the Cardinals to win Super Bowl LVII, which will be played on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.
That would break up a streak started by the Buccaneers’ victory over Kansas City in Tampa in 2021 and continued by the Rams, who beat the Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, earlier this year.
Before those two games, no host team had ever won a Super Bowl. The panel does expect history to be made again this season, however.
The Buffalo Bills are the trendy pick to win the first Super Bowl in franchise history, a victory that would ignite a mass celebration in western New York and help longtime followers of the downtrodden team begin to heal from four consecutive Super Bowl losses of the early 1990s.
In fact, four of the five predictions in this poll call for the ovewhelming favorite and chalky play to come through at the end of the year.
It would mark the rare occurrence of a preseason favorite actually living up to those lofty expectations.
Here are the staff predictions for the postseason:
AFC championship
Ed Graney: Bills over Chargers
Vinny Bonsignore: Bills over Raiders
Adam Hill: Ravens over Chargers
Sam Gordon: Bills over Bengals
Heidi Fang: Bills over Ravens
NFC championship
Ed Graney: Rams over 49ers
Vinny Bonsignore: Buccaneers over Rams
Adam Hill: Packers over Eagles
Sam Gordon: 49ers over Buccaneers
Heidi Fang: Rams over Buccaneers
Super Bowl LVII
Ed Graney: Bills over Rams
Vinny Bonsignore: Bills over Buccaneers
Adam Hill: Ravens over Packers
Sam Gordon: Bills over 49ers
Heidi Fang: Bills over Rams
Las Vegas Review-Journal