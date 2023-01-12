49°F
Raiders

Vegas Nation team breaks down Raiders’ disappointing season

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2023 - 5:57 pm
 

In the Raiders’ first year under new head coach Josh McDaniels, the team ended the 2022-23 season with a 6-11 record and missed the playoffs.

In this Vegas Nation season review show, our team takes a look at what went right and wrong on all levels for the Raiders and what the offseason to-do list should include for the Silver and Black.

