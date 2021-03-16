Veteran center Rodney Hudson released as part of retooling

According to multiple sources, the Raiders have reportedly released veteran center Rodney Hudson after he spent six years with the team. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders’ offseason was supposed to be about improving a defense that gave up the third-most points in the NFL.

But the defense has all of a sudden taken a backseat to retooling an offensive line that is undergoing a major facelift with reports of the release of veteran center Rodney Hudson.

The surprise move would add to the growing list of offensive line subtractions they have made since last season. Right tackle Trent Brown was traded last week to the New England Patriots and left guard Richie Incognito was released earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the status of right guard Gabe Jackson remains up in the air after reports surfaced last month that he was being released in a salary cap savings move. The Raiders have not made the Jackson move official or confirmed the release of Hudson.

A clearer picture should emerge on Wednesday at the start of the new league year when all teams must be at or below the salary cap and moves can be made official.

In a related development, offensive guard Kyle Long, the son of former Raiders great Howie Long and a three-time Pro Bowler over his seven-year career with the Chicago Bears, announced he is returning from a one-year retirement and spent Tuesday working out for the Raiders in Henderson. He could be an option at guard, but a person close to the situation indicated Long will take a few more free-agent visits before deciding on a new team.

The loss of Brown and Incognito, while significant, was softened by the fact that they only played a combined seven games last year as both limped through injury-plagued years.

The loss of Hudson, who graded out as the eighth-best center in the NFL last year, according to Pro Football Focus, and Jackson would be more damaging. Both have been reliable anchors on the offensive line that served as protection for quarterback Derek Carr and a big asset in Jon Gruden’s run game.

While the release of Jackson would make sense relative to the salary cap — he is owed a non-guaranteed $9.7 million and will not count against the Raiders’ cap if they move on from him — the Hudson move is a major surprise both in how it affects the Raiders’ on-field performance and the salary cap.

If the transaction is processed as a pre-June 1st cut, Hudson will carry a $15.614 million dead cap hit and cost the Raiders $1.9 million in cap space. The latter number is the result of Hudson restructuring his contract last year.

If he is designated as a post-June 1st cut, he will save the Raiders $6.4 million in cap space.

In terms of actual cash spending, the Raiders will save $6 million as only $3.05 million of his 2021 salary was guaranteed as of last month.

Potential cap-savings notwithstanding, the Raiders now have a big hole to fill at center. First in line to assume the job is Andre James, a young player the Raiders covet but who has only one start over his two seasons with the team.

On the incoming front, the Raiders were busy working the phones on Tuesday but have nothing official to show for their effort. With a growing list of positions to address, including wide receiver after the departure of Nelson Agholor to the New England Patriots, they have their work cut out for them.

Defensively, the Raiders have been involved in the pursuit of a free safety, interior defensive linemen and cornerback depth. With approximately $26 million to spend — that reflects a parting of the ways with Jackson — and perhaps $36 million depending on what happens with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, the Raiders have the means to fill needs. But for the time being, they have not found the right financial match aside from defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who agreed to terms on Monday.

