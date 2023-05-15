86°F
Raiders News

Veteran cornerback visits Raiders on Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2023 - 10:25 am
 
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters reacts to breaking up a pass intended for Cincinnati ...
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters reacts to breaking up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the end zone in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Veteran cornerback Marcus Peters, an Oakland native who grew up a Raiders fan, is visiting with the club on Monday and could be added to the revamped secondary.

The 30-year-old Peters played the last two-plus seasons in Baltimore after being traded to the Ravens by the Rams in 2019. In that time, he has 15 interceptions, three of which he’s returned for touchdowns. This, despite missing all of 2021 with a torn ACL injury.

Over a full career that began in 2015, Peters has 32 interceptions, returning six for TDs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

