Veteran running back Jeremy Hill confirms deal with Raiders

Jeremy Hill confirmed reports that he has signed with the Raiders. He has not played in the NFL since suffering a torn ACL in the 2018 season opener for the Patriots.

New England Patriots' Jeremy Hill runs against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Veteran running back Jeremy Hill confirmed reports on Sunday that he has signed with the Raiders.

“It’s official I’m a Raider Now,” the 27-year-old posted on Twitter. “#raidernation LETS GET IT.”

The former Bengal and Patriot has been added to the backfield mix days after Devontae Booker was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Hill has not played in the NFL since suffering a torn ACL in the 2018 season opener for the Patriots. He had four rushes for 25 yards and one catch for 6 yards before the injury, which was the extent of his production in New England after signing a one-year deal for $1.5 million.

The Louisiana State product had most of his success in Cincinnati, where he was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2014. Hill started 43 games with the Bengals over four seasons, racking up 2,873 yards rushing and 30 total touchdowns.

He is a proven weapon at the goal line, scoring 11 touchdowns in 2015.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden lamented the team’s struggles in that area last season when he met with the media Thursday on a video conference call.

Hill has been rumored to be close to a deal since Friday, but logistics and testing protocols have made the process of signing players more arduous this season.

Josh Jacobs enters his second season as a bonafide star in the backfield. Hill joins a mix that includes versatile third-round pick Lynn Bowden, third-down specialist Jalen Richard and Rod Smith.

There is no timeline on Booker’s absence from the team.

