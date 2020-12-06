Vic Beasley to make Raiders debut against Jets

The Raiders announced their inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Jets, and Vic Beasley is set to make his Raiders debut.

Las Vegas Raiders dfensive end Vic Beasley (51) stretches during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Vic Beasley, who the Raiders signed two weeks ago to help the pass rush, will make his Raiders debut at 10 a.m. Sunday at the New York Jets.

The veteran defensive end was promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and is active as the Raiders (6-5) try to snap a two-game losing streak.

Trayvon Mullen, who missed practice on Friday due to an illness (non-COVID-19 related), traveled separately from the team to New Jersey on Saturday and is on the active roster. In addition, quarterback Marcus Mariota will suit up for the first time for the Raiders.

Among the inactive players are running back Josh Jacobs, safety Johnathan Abram, defensive end Carl Nassib, guard John Simpson and quarterback Nathan Peterman.

