Video of Raiders fan relentlessly taunting Pats fan goes viral

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2022 - 9:09 am
 
Updated December 22, 2022 - 9:18 am
Screenshots from a video show a woman in a Raiders jersey relentlessly taunting a Patriots fan ...
Screenshots from a video show a woman in a Raiders jersey relentlessly taunting a Patriots fan in the stands at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18. (@BabzOnTheMic/Twitter)

The improbable walk-off touchdown by Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones Sunday against the New England Patriots isn’t the only video going viral from the game.

A video posted to twitter by user @BabzOnTheMic shows a woman in a Raiders jersey relentlessly taunting a Patriots fan in the stands at Allegiant Stadium moments after Jones’ touchdown.

The 48-second long video shows the woman repeatedly getting in the face of a fan in a Tom Brady Pats jersey, at times screaming at him. At one point a man holds the woman back after she got into the fan’s personal space, only for her to continue her antics shortly after.

A man named Jerry Edmond identified himself as the fan in the video, viewed 7.5 million times as of Thursday morning. He posted a brief explanation of what occurred after an outpouring of support from other Twitter users, hailing him for the restraint he showed during the incident.

“I’d like to thank everyone for all the kind words,” Edmond said on Twitter under the username Duggie490. “That was my first ever NFL game. I didn’t want to ruin my experience by retaliating towards that women (sp) so I kept my cool.”

Secondary ticket marketplace TickPick responded to Edmond via Twitter offering him tickets to another game in the future.

Another one of those to reach out to Edmond via Twitter was Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan. She applauded him for keeping his cool and made it seem like the Raiders are poised to reward him that.

“On behalf of the Raiders, we appreciate the way you conducted yourself,” Morgan said in a tweet. “No fan should have to endure that type of behavior. We will be in touch.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

