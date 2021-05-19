Video: Raiders’ Alex Leatherwood gets personal stadium tour
The Raiders tweeted a video Wednesday of first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood being shown around Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood received a personal tour of his future football home, seeing his jersey in his locker and his name in the Allegiant Stadium lights.
The Raiders tweeted a nearly 2-minute video Wednesday of the April 30 visit.
Rolling out the red carpet
First-round pick Alex Leatherwood got the star treatment during his first tour of @AllegiantStadm. pic.twitter.com/d0oZjuvtrU
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 19, 2021
Leatherwood, an offensive tackle from Alabama, was quite impressed with Allegiant.
“The best I’ve ever seen by far,” he said. “It’s ridiculous. I thought (Alabama’s) Bryant-Denny was nice, this is some state-of-art stuff.”
The video had more than 7,000 views by mid-afternoon Wednesday.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.