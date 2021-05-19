Video: Raiders’ Alex Leatherwood gets personal stadium tour

The Raiders tweeted a video Wednesday of first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood being shown around Allegiant Stadium.

An image of Alabama tackle Alex Leatherwood is displayed on stage after he was chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 17th pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Raiders first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood received a personal tour of his future football home, seeing his jersey in his locker and his name in the Allegiant Stadium lights.

The Raiders tweeted a nearly 2-minute video Wednesday of the April 30 visit.

Rolling out the red carpet First-round pick Alex Leatherwood got the star treatment during his first tour of @AllegiantStadm. pic.twitter.com/d0oZjuvtrU — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 19, 2021

Leatherwood, an offensive tackle from Alabama, was quite impressed with Allegiant.

“The best I’ve ever seen by far,” he said. “It’s ridiculous. I thought (Alabama’s) Bryant-Denny was nice, this is some state-of-art stuff.”

The video had more than 7,000 views by mid-afternoon Wednesday.

