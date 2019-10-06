71°F
Video shows second helmet-to-helmet hit by Raiders’ Vontaze Burfict

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2019 - 5:27 pm
 
Updated October 5, 2019 - 5:47 pm

LONDON — Vontaze Burfict had his hopes of having a season-long suspension reduced seriously damaged Friday.

We now know why.

The NFL informed the Raiders linebacker that it had discovered a second helmet-to-helmet hit from the team’s game at Indianapolis last Sunday.

On Saturday, ESPN tweeted video of the hit, which came with 13:24 left in the second quarter.

It shows Burfict launching himself at Colts running back Nyheim Hines as the action occurred away from the play, with Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett scrambling to the opposite side.

No flag was thrown.

Later, Burfict was ejected after initiating a helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Jack Doyle.

On Monday, the league suspended Burfict for the remainder of the season.

Burfict, who previously has been suspended three times and fined 11 times for more than $5 million after on-field plays, will have his appeal heard Tuesday.

If upheld, the suspension will cover 12 games, the longest in league history for an on-field transgression.

The Raiders, who beat the Colts 31-24, meet Chicago on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Waller Time?

The Bears rank fifth among NFL teams in total defense, including averages of 11.3 points and 61.5 rushing yards against. Meaning, the Raiders probably will have to find success in the passing game to compete for a win.

Given the injuries to a depleted wide receiver corps — Tyrell Williams (foot), J.J. Nelson (knee) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) are questionable — you would think tight end Darren Waller might receive more than his share of targets as quarterback Derek Carr checks down to avoid Chicago’s menacing pass rush.

Waller leads the team with 33 catches for 320 yards, 16 more receptions than the next player (Williams).

“I don’t want to go into any game pressing or expecting that I have to do more than what I already do,” Waller said. “At the end of the day, my game is my game, and if the ball comes to me more, fine. Whatever play comes my way, that’s the one I’m going to make. If it’s more or less than the previous game, I’m ready.”

Body clocks

The Raiders played in London last season and got smoked by Seattle 27-3 at Wembley Stadium, with coach Jon Gruden choosing to bring his Oakland team abroad just a few days before kickoff.

This year, the team flew straight from Indianapolis to a resort hotel in northwest London, where it stayed and practiced all week.

“I learned a valuable lesson last year that we needed a little more time to get acclimated, and it was my first time last year coming to London playing football,” Gruden said. “I’m used to playing home games at home, so I made a mistake and tried to correct it this year. Hopefully it shows on the field.

“It has been wonderful. We’ve had a great acclimation here to the time zone. We’ll be ready to go.”

Roster updates

Among those also listed as questionable for Sunday are offensive lineman Richie Incognito (back) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (concussion). Also, the team promoted wide receiver Marcell Ateman and guard Lester Cotton from the practice squad.

