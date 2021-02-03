‘Violator’ headed to Super Bowl as Hall of Fans finalist

Wayne Mabry, a Raiders fan known for his distinctive silver and black painted face, is among three finalists who will be honored with a display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Raiders super fan Wayne Mabry, known as "Violator," in his hotel room at 4 a.m. in Dublin, Calif. before the final Raider home game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Mabry drives six hours from Moreno Valley, Calif., for each Oakland home game, and has been a cornerstone of the infamous Raiders "Black Hole" for the past 28 years. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Wayne Mabry, aka Raiders superfan “The Violator,” is one of three NFL fans who have won a trip to Super Bowl XLV as part of the Ford Hall of Fans Class of 2021 contest.

Mabry, a 37-year Raiders season ticket-holder known for his distinctive silver and black painted face, will be joined by Kristi Brown representing the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns’ fan Ray Prisby.

Brown, Mabry and Prisby were the top vote getters among six nominees. The winning finalists will be honored with a display that will appear in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.