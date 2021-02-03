‘Violator’ headed to Super Bowl as Hall of Fans finalist
Wayne Mabry, a Raiders fan known for his distinctive silver and black painted face, is among three finalists who will be honored with a display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Wayne Mabry, aka Raiders superfan “The Violator,” is one of three NFL fans who have won a trip to Super Bowl XLV as part of the Ford Hall of Fans Class of 2021 contest.
Mabry, a 37-year Raiders season ticket-holder known for his distinctive silver and black painted face, will be joined by Kristi Brown representing the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns’ fan Ray Prisby.
Brown, Mabry and Prisby were the top vote getters among six nominees. The winning finalists will be honored with a display that will appear in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
