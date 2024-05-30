Waller releases music video on heels of divorce from Aces star

Former Raiders tight end Darren Waller released a song and video Thursday that appear to reference his previous relationship with Aces star Kelsey Plum.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller warms up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders tight end Darren Waller appears to have put his feelings about his recent divorce from Aces star Kelsey Plum into lyrical form.

Waller, who has released a rap album in the past, dropped a music video Thursday for “Who Knew (Her Perspective).” He is expected to put out a new album this year.

The heavily autotuned track has a Post Malone-type sound and is more of a ballad than Waller’s past songs.

Plum and Waller jointly filed for divorce in April after a year of marriage.

“I’m devastated,” Plum posted on social media at the time. “I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go.”

Waller, 31, was traded to the Giants last offseason. He remains under contract, though he has not announced whether he plans to continue playing football.

The video for the song, which contains explicit language, is well-produced but a bit bizarre. It features an actress bearing a minimal resemblance to Plum driving away in a car before returning to the beach. She appears to stab Waller and leaves him struggling to breathe on the beach.

“I thought our love was real,” he sang. “Who knew that love could kill?”

Waller posted on Instagram he was attempting to write from the standpoint of a woman trying to love him.

During the song’s introduction, Waller lamented the difficulties of relationships.

“You know in life, it’s hard to love,” he said. “It’s hard to be free, it’s hard to give all of your soul, have your heart broken in return.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.