Want to go to an NFL game? Wear a mask
The NFL is requiring fans to wear face coverings at games this season. Whether fans even will be allowed to attend games hasn’t been determined.
If NFL fans are allowed into games this season, they will be required to wear face coverings.
Brian McCarthy, the league vice president of communications, tweeted a photo of himself in a mask announcing the new policy.
For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r
— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020
The NFL has been navigating how to put together a season with the coronavirus pandemic still raging and even surging in many states.
Some teams have announced tentative plans for limited crowds, but Raiders owner Mark Davis said he didn’t expect to have any fans attend games at Allegiant Stadium this season.
Many Raiders fans wore respirator masks in a November 2018 game in Oakland against the Los Angeles Chargers because of nearby wildfires that affected the air quality.
One NFL fan asked how the new policy would impact Jacksonville Jaguars fans, posting a photo of two supporters wearing brown paper bags.
Jaguars fans wanna know if these will work pic.twitter.com/BmKgnKqlED
— Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) July 22, 2020
