Want to go to an NFL game? Wear a mask

The NFL is requiring fans to wear face coverings at games this season. Whether fans even will be allowed to attend games hasn’t been determined.

Fans during the Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL game wear protective masks due to smoke from the Camp Fire burning north of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders fans wear masks due to a smoky environment caused by the Camp Fire north of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

If NFL fans are allowed into games this season, they will be required to wear face coverings.

Brian McCarthy, the league vice president of communications, tweeted a photo of himself in a mask announcing the new policy.

For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020

The NFL has been navigating how to put together a season with the coronavirus pandemic still raging and even surging in many states.

Some teams have announced tentative plans for limited crowds, but Raiders owner Mark Davis said he didn’t expect to have any fans attend games at Allegiant Stadium this season.

Many Raiders fans wore respirator masks in a November 2018 game in Oakland against the Los Angeles Chargers because of nearby wildfires that affected the air quality.

One NFL fan asked how the new policy would impact Jacksonville Jaguars fans, posting a photo of two supporters wearing brown paper bags.

Jaguars fans wanna know if these will work pic.twitter.com/BmKgnKqlED — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) July 22, 2020

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.