Watch Antonio Brown arrive at Raiders camp in hot air balloon

Raiders WR Antonio Brown arrives to the first day of Raiders training camp in a hot air balloon. (@Raiders/Twitter)

If Antonio Brown’s arrival to Raiders training camp is any indication of what to expect from him this season, Raiders fans are in for a real treat.

Brown is known for arriving to training camps in extravagant ways and this year arrived in a hot air balloon.

“I thought it would be exciting to switch it up. Napa Valley is obviously known for the hot air balloons,” Brown said in a video the Raiders posted on Twitter.

“This camp is so important for this team because, ya know, there’s lot at stake. We kinda got to develop our identity. I think it all starts today,” Brown said. “Raider Nation, I’m here in Napa. It’s time to get to work, baby.

“Float like a butterfly, sting like AB.”

