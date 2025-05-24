‘We would smoke everybody’: Raiders star eyes spot on Olympic roster

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said he would love to play on the U.S. Olympic flag football team, but not if it conflicts with his preparation for the NFL season.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after taking a sniff of a smelling salt before the NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby speaks at a news conference after receiving a contract extension from the team at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a flag is thrown during the first half of the NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders star Maxx Crosby would excitedly say yes to just about every opportunity to compete, so it’s no surprise he has thrown his hat into the ring for a spot on the U.S. Olympic flag football team.

That enthusiasm was momentarily dampened, however, by one potential conflict.

“I definitely would love to play,” the defensive end said. “It depends on when that is and what the time frame is. Represent America, go get a gold medal. We would smoke everybody, so I think it would be a hell of a time.”

It was the final answer of Crosby’s media session after this week’s organized team activity practice at the team facility in Henderson. As he left the dais to head back to the locker room, it was pointed out to him the Olympic tournament could overlap with the first week of training camp.

“Well, then, never mind,” he said.

Getting healthy again

As much as Crosby would love to add a gold medal to his trophy case, he is driven to win every rep from OTAs to training camp to regular-season games. It’s an obsession to win even every drill during stretching periods, a habit that was again on display this week and one he’s not taking for granted after the frustration of an ankle injury that limited him much of last season.

“It’s just been incredible being out there with my teammates, being able to just fully be myself, not hesitate on any type of cut and just cut it loose. It’s the best feeling on the planet,” he said. “I’m having so much fun out here, just being 100 percent and no hesitation.

”Football is my life. I give everything to it. So, yeah, being out here and just being healthy, running around and feeling the energy and being a part of setting that standard, that’s what I’m all about.”

Crosby missed time because of injury last season for the first time in his career. Not only had he not missed a game in his first five seasons, but he had played an absurd 95 percent or more of the team’s defensive snaps the two previous seasons.

After initially injuring his ankle on the final play of a Week 2 win at Baltimore, Crosby tried to play through the pain the following week but did not have his usual impact. He missed the Week 4 game, then played the next nine games before he was shut down the final four weeks and underwent surgery.

That’s part of why the 27-year-old was somehow even more jovial on the practice field than usual this week.

“I feel like a little kid out there,” he said. “I missed it. The rehab started in December, and I literally didn’t have an offseason. I’ve been here the whole time. It’s been five months of hardcore training, rehabbing, every single day and sacrificing even more. How can I go to an even higher level?”

Crosby made the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight season, but his personal expectations are much higher.

“It was definitely one of the hardest years of my life in general, so many things going on, battling injuries, not being able to be myself at times,” he said. “There’s no excuses. It’s just tough. That’s the first time in my career I felt like it’s Week 2 and I’m on a popped tire.”

Plenty of time for decision

Crosby won’t have to make the decision about the Olympics anytime soon.

While the NFL has agreed to move forward with allowing its players to compete, a deal still must be made with the NFL Players Association, Olympic officials and national governing bodies on the specifics of NFL player participation.

There’s also the matter of only one player per franchise allowed to represent each country, and tight end Brock Bowers is a distinct possibility for selection. Plus, it’s three years away. The franchise could look much different by then.

If any of that were to mean Crosby would be dominating a training camp practice instead of pulling flags in Los Angeles, he’d probably be just fine.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.