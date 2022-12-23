Weather likely to be factor in Raiders-Steelers game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are built to play in cold and windy conditions late in the season, which could give them an advantage Saturday against the Raiders.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) slips out of the grasp of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, left, talks with line judge Tripp Sutter (37) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Even in Pittsburgh, where the weather always turns ugly this time of year and the Steelers are historically built to deal with it, there is talk about how nasty the conditions will be Saturday when they host the Raiders.

In what is essentially a playoff elimination game for two 6-8 teams, the elements figure to play a huge role in the Christmas Eve showdown.

“We’ll acknowledge that the weather could be significant on Saturday night and could play out in terms of how these two teams come together,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “That’s life in the National Football League, and that’s specifically life in Pittsburgh, and so we won’t run from that. We’ll run to that.”

But the manner in which this organization has always gone about its business, a detail like adverse weather conditions is always contemplated when building its roster. Where a player grew up or played in college, and how much they’ve had to play in frigid weather, is taken into consideration.when assessing a prospect.

Like Pittsburgh, which is expected to unleash a cold front that forecasts a few degrees below zero by the time the Raiders and Steelers kick off.

“Usually there’s a discussion of some kind in draft analysis of that exposure or what that might look like or if it might be an issue for them,” Tomlin said. “Oftentimes it’s not a significant decision-maker but a variable certainly.”

It probably played a role in the Steelers selecting quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 draft. He did, after all, play college football at Pittsburgh.

“I think that’s an example that we often cite when we analyze people in draft prep,” Tomlin said.

Pickett missed Sunday’s game against the Panthers with a concussion but is expected back Saturday. As a common policy, though, the Raiders prepared for Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky, who led the Steelers to a win at Carolina.

“We’re always prepared for whoever they have on their roster,” Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “Sometimes you have to be prepared for guys who are on the practice squad based on the health situation in the quarterbacks. So again, that’s the challenge for us every week. Most coaches are dealing with that in the league.”

There is some crossover between Pickett and Trubisky.

“Similar skill sets in terms of being able to make plays with their feet on the move,” Graham said.

And, of course, the Raiders will also buckle up for the cold. So will the Steelers, though it sounds as if they are embracing it.

“I just think that’s a beautiful part of December and January football,” Tomlin said.

He might be on to something. The Steelers have won four of six and are playing their best football of the season while limiting five of their past six opponents to 17 or fewer points.

