Website imagines even more drama for Raiders, Antonio Brown

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown hasn’t yet suited up for his new team, and, if The Onion is to be believed (it’s not, so don’t), he won’t get the chance.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown meets with quarterback Derek Carr after an offseason training session at the team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown, center, walks off the field after NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

He will be stabbed to death by his new quarterback, Derek Carr, in the season finale of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” the satirical publication announced Friday, poking fun at this season’s storylines and its most visible stars.

The Onion, which makes its name skewering pop culture figures and phenomenons, has previously lampooned the show, the poor teams it’s featured and even Raiders coach Jon Gruden earlier this month.

Brown, himself, rarely shies away from the spotlight and has taken center stage on the 14th season of the miniseries as he works through an unpleasant foot injury and tries to find a helmet in compliance with NFL regulations.

So naturally, The Onion couldn’t help but take another stab, er, jab at the show.

The Onion “reported” that the showrunners kept the season ending a secret from its characters until Carr read the finale’s script. That’s when Carr discovered his role in Brown’s grisly fate: he was to plunge a knife into Brown’s heart. Carr was “distraught” over the news he would betray the wide receiver whom he had supported in the Raiders locker room, according to The Onion.

“I know they’ve done these twist endings in the past like when Baker [Mayfield] stabbed Hue Jackson in the back last year,” The Onion “quoted” Carr. “And I get that his character has been pretty arrogant, but this is just a harsh fall for someone who had great expectations. Our audience really loves him, too, so I can only imagine how shaken up they’ll be to watch him killed off.”

