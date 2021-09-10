Week 1 NFL storylines: Quarterbacks old and new

Veteran quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Matthew Stafford start over with new teams, while three rookie QBs make their NFL debuts.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes during during NFL football practice in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Storylines abound as the NFL season begins.

From three rookie quarterbacks taking their first snaps to veterans Matt Stafford and Jameis Winston making their starting debuts with new teams, there is plenty to capture your attention.

Here are four things to watch.

1. The young QBs

Rookie Mac Jones beat out Cam Newton for the starting job in New England and pushed him off the roster. The 15th overall pick and the last of the five quarterbacks to be selected in the first round, Jones will face former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa when he plays his first game against the Miami Dolphins.

Meanwhile, former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence, the first pick overall, will be making hi debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Houston Texans, and the second overall pick, Zach Wilson of BYU, will be under center for the New York Jets against the Carolina Panthers.

Also, keep an eye on the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields and the San Francisco 49ers’ Trey Lance. Neither got the starting nod out of camp but both could see the field sooner rather than later.

2. The Chiefs’ new O-Line

The last time we saw Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes he was running for his life against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV behind an offensive line that was missing its two starting tackles.

Not willing to stick with the status quo, the Chiefs added Orlando Brown Jr. as their left tackle, Joe Thuney as their left guard, and drafted center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith. Meanwhile, new right tackle Lucas Niang was a 2020 third-round pick who opted out of last season because of COVID-19.

The new unit will be making its debut on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

3. The return of Jameis

For the first time since 2006, the New Orleans Saints will begin a season without Drew Brees as their starting quarterback when they take the field against the Green Bay Packers.

The efficiency Brees guaranteed the Saints for 15 straight seasons will be replaced by a former first overall pick whose career has been defined by an alarming penchant for back-breaking turnovers.

Winston can make every throw. He is charismatic, a respected leader, and when he’s on top of his game, he can be breathtaking. But the 88 interceptions he threw over five seasons with the Buccaneers, including 30 in 2019, sabotaged all that and made him a liability.

4. The McVay-Stafford pairing

It was only three years ago that Jared Goff helped get the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl, but his frustrating habit of falling into deep valleys tested the patience of head coach Sean McVay, who grew weary of the weekly roller-coaster ride.

Enter Matthew Stafford, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Detroit Lions in which Goff and a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 went to the Lions.

The Rams believe Stafford gives them a higher level of talent and greater protection against the kind of inconsistencies that plagued Goff.

Stafford makes his debut against a Chicago Bears defense that the Rams and Goff struggled against, so they will get a good look at the difference he can make.

