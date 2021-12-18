Week 15 NFL storylines: Do Saints have Brady’s number?

The Saints have taken Tom Brady’s ageless heroics and raised him. In the process, they have beaten him and the Buccaneers in three straight regular-season meetings.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec.12, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Urban Meyer's tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 because of an accumulation of missteps. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong , File)

Week 15 has arrived in the NFL and once again COVID-19 has taken center stage.

From Los Angeles to Cleveland to Washington D.C., players are landing on the COVID-19 list at an alarming rate. That has meant three games being rescheduled for later this week.

And that means a bunch of things to keep an eye on.

Here are four storylines to follow:

Rams’ uphill climb

The Rams’ decisive win over the Arizona Cardinals might be too little, too late to chase down Arizona for the NFC West crown. But the Rams did prove they can go to an opposing building and beat a good team in a big game.

For a club that was teetering there for a little while, that is a big deal and might serve them well in the playoffs.

But just when they got back on track — and pulled to within a game of the Cardinals — they were ambushed by COVID-19. By Friday, 25 Rams players were on the COVID-19 list.

The 9-4 Rams host the 5-8 Seahawks on Tuesday in a game moved from Sunday as a result of COVID-19. While they are now in position to keep pace with the Cardinals, expect their roster to remain in flux.

A Jaguars restart

Under normal circumstances, there would be no reason for anyone to have any interest in the 2-11 Texans meeting the equally inept 2-11 Jaguars. But in his case, there is at least a little bit of intrigue. Certainly some curiosity.

The massive failure of Urban Meyer in Jacksonville led to his incredibly rapid fall from grace. Meyer never quite grasped professional sports, and how a head coach is just as much a co-worker to players as he is their manager. His failure to understand that basic element led to his demise, one many saw coming from the moment he was hired

It will be interesting to see how the Jaguars play under the highly respected Darrell Bevell, who replaced Meyer on an interim basis.

Ravens reeling

The 8-5 Ravens remain in first place in the AFC North, but their hold is growing less and less secure after losing two straight games. And with quarterback Lamar Jackson sitting out practice this week with an ankle injury, they’re in a bit of a pickle as they welcome in the 10-3 Packers on Sunday.

Jackson’s status will likely come down to a game-time decision. If he can’t go, that puts the Ravens in the hands of Tyler Huntley. His task? Putting Baltimore in position to beat none other than Aaron Rodgers, who is putting the Packers on track to earn the top seed in the NFL playoffs and the bye week that comes with it.

That would force the rest of the NFC to come through Lambeau Field in late January to get to the Super Bowl.

Saints are Brady’s kryptonite

The Saints have taken Tom Brady’s ageless heroics and raised him a big ol’ who cares. In the process, they have beaten him and the Buccaneers in three straight regular-season meetings.

The 10-3 Buccaneers host the 6-7 Saints, and if you are wondering the last time Brady has lost four straight regular-season games to an opponent, the answer would be never.

There are a whole lot of reasons why Brady wants to keep that streak intact, not the least of which is making sure his team keeps pace with the Packers and Cardinals atop the NFC.

Chances are that happens. There are no logical reasons to expect the Buccaneers to lose to New Orleans. But then, no one ever expected Brady to lose three straight to the Saints, either.

