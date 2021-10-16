Week 6 NFL storylines: Chargers can make statement Sunday

The Chargers play one of the NFL’s most sound and physical teams in Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. A win would vault them from AFC curiosity to a full-fledged contender.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley talks to free safety Derwin James (33) before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Week 6 has arrived in the NFL, and if you can say you had the Arizona Cardinals as the only undefeated team in the league at this point, you clearly saw what no one else did.

But the Cardinals are just one team that has surprised thus far, which means there is no shortage of storylines to track.

Here are four to keep an eye on this week:

Chargers’ moment

Five games into the season, the Chargers are the biggest surprise in the league. They always have been among the most talented teams in the NFL, but curious coaching decisions, injuries and a penchant to shoot themselves in the foot have sidetracked them.

First-year coach Brandon Staley and a staff heavy on teaching, communication skills and analytics have changed that narrative, at least through the first month of the season. They suddently have become one of the NFL’s most efficient and intelligent teams.

The latest challenge is a cross-country trip to Baltimore to play one of the most sound and physical teams in the league in Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Passing the test vaults the Chargers from AFC curiosity to a full-fledged contender.

Cards in trouble?

As good as the Cardinals have been and as many eyebrows as they have raised as the lone remaining undefeated team, the Browns present matchup issues that could cause major problems.

The Cardinals’ struggles in run defense will collide head-on with the Browns’ best run offense in the NFL.

Slowing the Cardinals, then, could be a case of a Browns’ offense that can successfully play keep away, relying on a run attack that averages a league-leading 187.6 yards per game and features two running backs — Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt — averaging more than 5 yards per carry.

The Browns will lean heavily on that ground game to keep an offense that averages 31.4 points per game off the field as much as possible.

Titans resurface?

The Titans were talked about as a potential Super Bowl contender to start the season, but they have struggled to a 3-2 record that includes an embarrassing loss to the New York Jets. Tennessee isn’t a bad football team, but this clearly isn’t the team many had forecasted.

So here come the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football,” and a chance for the Titans to take out an AFC power. To do so, the Titans have to move the ball against a stout defense. Buffalo is limiting teams to an NFL-low 4.2 yards per play.

Expect a heavy load of running back Derrick Henry, who will challenge the Bills’ defensive philosophy of not crowding the line of scrimmage. Buffalo has gotten away with that tactic, but they haven’t faced a physical runner like Henry.

Bears to growl?

The Bears have found a little something after rookie Justin Fields took over at quarterback, winning two straight, including taking down the Raiders last Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Fields has not been extraordinary, but the new dimension he adds as a big, physical quarterback who can stretch the field with the long ball and move around in the pocket has injected new life into the offense.

Meanwhile, a stellar defense seems invigorated while rallying around a young quarterback who has created momentum and positive vibes.

The Bears have a chance to turn the volume up even more against the Green Bay Packers. A win would certainly push the Bears to another level.