Raiders

‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign going silver and black for NFL draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2022 - 12:11 pm
 
The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Strip, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Next week, the future of the NFL will descend upon Las Vegas.

To celebrate being the host city of the NFL draft, the Raiders along with Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft are turning the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign silver and black.

The sign will display the Raiders’ signature colors starting Monday at 10:30 a.m.

The NFL draft will run from April 28-30. For more information regarding the draft, visit lvrj.com/nfldraft.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

