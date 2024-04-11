What are the best NFL draft classes in Raiders history?

The Raiders have a long and complicated history in the draft, but they’ve had some impressive hauls throughout their time in the NFL.

Raiders’ QB options in 2024 draft: Is a Michigan man the way to go?

What do odds say Raiders will do with their 1st-round pick?

Graney: Raiders should look at local lineman with 13th overall pick

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) walks past wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

This Jan. 9, 1977 file photo shows Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Sammy White losing his helmet as two Oakland Raiders hit him in the Super Bowl XI game at Pasadena, Calif. Raiders are, defensive backs Jack Tatum (32) and Skip Thomas. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

In this Dec. 24, 2016, file photo, Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) rushes against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. The Chicago Bears have acquired star pass rusher Khalil Mack from the Raiders on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in a massive trade that sends two first-round draft picks to Oakland. A person with direct knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press that Oakland will get first-round selections in 2019 and 2020, a sixth-rounder next year and a third-rounder in 2020. Oakland also included its second-round selection in 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Former Oakland Raiders players George Atkinson, left, and Lester Hayes are shown before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders receiver Fred Biletnikoff, left, and quarterback Ken Stabler gesture after they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in NFL football's Super Bowl XI in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 9, 1977. Biletnikoff caught four passes for 79 yards to earn MVP honors. (AP Photo/File)

The Raiders have a long and complicated draft history.

Far more of their classes have turned out disastrous than delightful. But they’ve still discovered some gems in their quest to assemble winning rosters.

The Raiders have been far more successful some years than others.

A list of their best classes is difficult to put together because of how subjective it is. Is landing a superstar more important than adding several solid starters? Is it fair to measure those early American Football League drafts against modern-day classes? Should the Raiders get credit for drafting players who went on to be successful elsewhere?

All interesting questions.

The Raiders drafted four Pro Bowlers in 1962, but it doesn’t feel fair to compare that class to more recent ones.

So let’s try to take a look at the franchise’s top five drafts since the start of the Super Bowl era:

5. 2019

The Raiders found three Pro Bowlers this draft class. One of their first-round picks, running back Josh Jacobs, has been a first-team All Pro as well.

Things could have been so much better. The Raiders had three first-round picks but defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram didn’t live up to their draft status.

Two late-round picks in tight end Foster Moreau and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow ended up giving the team surprising value. Moreau became a regular starter in three different seasons and Renfrow appeared in the 2021 Pro Bowl.

The real gem of the class is fourth-round pick Maxx Crosby. He’s become the Raiders’ most important player despite being taken 106th overall.

4. 1971

The Raiders used their first two picks on franchise cornerstones Jack Tatum and Phil Villapiano.

They also helped form the identity of the organization for years to come.

Running back Clarence Davis, who may have been a better blocker than he was a runner, had a case to be the MVP of Super Bowl 11. He ran for 137 yards on 16 carries in the Raiders’ 32-14 win against the Vikings.

3. 2014

The Raiders’ first three picks in this draft have all had long, successful careers.

Khalil Mack is a three-time first-team All Pro and has been to eight Pro Bowls. His good friend Derek Carr was the Raiders’ quarterback for almost a decade and has been to four Pro Bowls of his own.

Gabe Jackson was a stalwart on the offensive line for seven years before moving on.

Shelby Harris, T.J. Carrie and Justin Ellis all had productive careers on the defensive side.

2. 1977

This class produced five players who won multiple championships, headlined by defensive back Lester Hayes.

Hayes, a fifth-round pick, went to five Pro Bowls. He had 13 interceptions in 1980 alone. He’s still tied for the franchise record with 39 in his career.

Linebacker Rod Martin may be the best 12th-round pick in history. He returned four interceptions for touchdowns in a career that included two Pro Bowls.

Safety Mike Davies, linebacker Jeff Barnes and offensive lineman Mickey Marvin were all important pieces throughout the next decade. Davies had a pivotal interception in the 1980 AFC title game.

1. 1968

The Raiders made history this draft by making Eldridge Dickey the first Black quarterback to be selected in the first round of an AFL or NFL draft.

The team followed that up by drafting another passer in Ken Stabler, who became perhaps the best signal caller in franchise history.

Stabler wasn’t the only Hall of Famer in this class. The Raiders selected offensive tackle Art Shell in the third round. Shell was a two-time first-team All Pro, went to eight Pro Bowls and won two titles as a player. He later became the first Black head coach in the NFL’s modern era.

Fullback Marv Hubbard, running back Charlie Smith and safety George Atkinson also proved to be solid selections.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.