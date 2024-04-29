What are the Raiders quarterback options in 2025?

The Raiders didn’t select a quarterback during the 2024 NFL draft despite needing a franchise passer. So what are their options next year?

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (13) is tackled by Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) after scrambling for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Verse is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) pictured during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, January 7, 2024 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to handoff during an NFL wild-card football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Detroit. Lions won 24-23. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, center, carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. The quarterback pecking order for the 2025 NFL draft still seems fluid going into this college football season, with Sanders, Georgia's Carson Beck, and Texas' Quinn Ewers getting the most preseason buzz. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) warms up before the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Washington, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. The quarterback pecking order for the 2025 NFL draft still seems fluid going into this college football season, with Ewers, Georgia's Carson Beck, and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders getting the most preseason buzz. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during the first half of Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The quarterback pecking order for the 2025 NFL draft still seems fluid going into this college football season, with Beck, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Texas' Quinn Ewers getting the most preseason buzz. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

The Raiders accomplished a lot in the 2024 NFL draft. But they didn’t land a franchise quarterback.

That means veteran Gardner Minshew and second-year passer Aidan O’Connell will compete in training camp for the starting role this year. It feels like a temporary solution on its surface. The Raiders could be looking for their long-term answer at the position again next offseason.

Here are some of their options:

College prospects

The 2025 quarterback class isn’t considered as deep as this year’s historic crop.

Six quarterbacks were taken in the draft’s top 12 picks Thursday for the first time in NFL history. There could still be some 2025 signal callers that intrigue the Raiders.

One notable name is Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, who opted to remain in college in 2024.

The dual-threat quarterback and son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns last season while tossing just three interceptions. He did so while playing behind a terrible offensive line that offered him little pass protection and run-game support.

Georgia’s Carson Beck is another quarterback to watch.

He threw 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first year starting for the Bulldogs. He should have more on his shoulders next season with tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey leaving Georgia for the NFL.

Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard is a player who could elevate his draft stock after transferring from Duke.

Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock just helped Louisiana State’s Jayden Daniels become the second overall pick. Leonard could thrive in Denbrock’s system as well as a dual-threat prospect who can excel as a runner and a passer.

Texas’ Quinn Ewers is another talented player who could enter the mix.

His statistics all improved his second season as a starter and he led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff. He’ll have to show his progression was sustainable this year to give himself a chance to go high in the draft.

Other college quarterbacks to know include Miami’s Cam Ward, Kansas’ Jalon Daniels, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Florida State’s DJ Uiagalelei, Texas A&M’s Conner Weigman and Arizona’s Noah Fifita.

NFL options

The Raiders, if they aren’t enamored with any of the prospects in the 2025 draft, could elect to land their next quarterback via free agency or trade instead.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is a pending free agent. The odds are high he remains in Dallas, but the Raiders could pounce if an extension doesn’t happen. They should have the salary-cap space to make it work.

Russell Wilson will also be a free agent after signing a one-year deal with the Steelers. He would be more of a short-term option but it may be worth looking into depending on how Minshew and O’Connell perform.

Jared Goff, who is coming off an appearance in the NFC title game, is entering the last year of his contract with the Lions. He seems like a perfect fit in Detroit but the Raiders would be wise to make a move if an opening presents itself.

There may also be an intriguing trade opportunity next offseason thanks to this year’s draft.

The Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall after signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract in free agency. All sides are saying the right things for now. But it’s an awkward situation and things could get uncomfortable before long.

Cousins may not want to look over his shoulder forever. Penix is not going to want to sit on the bench multiple seasons. That could make Cousins available sooner than anyone expected after he signed his contract in March.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.