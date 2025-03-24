What are the Raiders’ top-5 wins in their history?

The Raiders have been to the playoffs twice in the past 22 years, but used to be one of the NFL’s dominant teams. The Review-Journal ranks their top-5 wins.

What’s the latest with the Raiders and Geno Smith?

Pittsburgh Steelers Dwight White (78) helps Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) after a play in the AFC Championship game at Pittsburgh, Jan. 4, 1976. Steelers won 16-10. (AP Photo)

Oakland Raiders' quarterback Ken Stabler hands off the ball to teammate Clarence Davis during first half action in the Super Bowl game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Pasadena, Calif., on January 9, 1977. (AP Photo)

Jim Plunkett (16) quarterback for the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XV at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans against the Philadelphia Eagles, Jan. 25, 1981. The Raiders won 27-10. (AP Photo)

Los Angeles Raiders running back #32 Marcus Allen high steps his way down the sideline past Washington Redskins defender #24 Anthony Washington and #28 Todd Bowles in Tampa, Fla. during 1984 Super Bowl XVIII. (AP Photo)

The Raiders have been to the NFL playoffs twice in the past 22 years, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t had their share of success.

They have won three Super Bowls in five trips to the game and played in the conference championship game 14 times.

Ranking their wins in order of importance is a subjective task, but we’ll give it a shot anyway.

Here’s the top 5 wins in franchise history:

5. 1980 AFC championship game

The Raiders lost both regular-season games to the San Diego Chargers, which meant they had to defeat their division rivals on the road to return to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.

Jim Plunkett passed for 261 yards and two touchdowns, Mark van Eeghen rushed for 85 yards and one touchdown, and Raymond Chester caught five passes for 102 yards and a 65-yard touchdown in the Raiders’ 34-27 victory. Plunkett also rushed for a touchdown.

Quarterback Dan Fouts rallied the Chargers from a 28-7 first-half deficit. He finished with 336 yards passing and two touchdowns, but was intercepted twice.

4. 1976 AFC championship game

The Raiders had lost two consecutive conference championship games to the Steelers when the teams met the day after Christmas at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

With three players rushing for at least 46 yards, the Raiders got revenge with a 24-7 victory.

Mark van Eeghen (66 yards rushing), Clarence Davis (54) and Pete Banaszak (46) led the attack, as the Raiders rushed for 157 yards. Davis had a rushing touchdown, and Banaszak scored on a reception.

The Raiders reached the Super Bowl despite getting only 88 yards passing from Ken Stabler, who threw for two touchdowns.

3. 1981 Super Bowl

The Raiders became the first wild-card team to advance to the Super Bowl. They defeated the Oilers at home and the Browns and Chargers on the road to punch their ticket.

The Raiders were underdogs to the Eagles, but Jim Plunkett passed for 261 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Cliff Branch, in a 27-10 victory at the Louisiana Superdome.

Plunkett was named the MVP, but it easily could have gone to linebacker Rod Martin, who intercepted three passes — still a Super Bowl record.

2. 1977 Super Bowl

The Raiders won their first Super Bowl in dominating fashion, thrashing the Vikings 32-14 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Led by iconic coach John Madden, quarterback Ken Stabler and an incredibly deep roster, the Raiders piled up a Super Bowl-record 429 yards of offense. They gained 288 in a dominating first half that saw them take a 16-0 lead.

Fred Biletnikoff was named MVP after catching four passes for 79 yards. It also could have gone to Clarence Davis, who ran for 137 of the team’s 266 yards rushing.

Stabler didn’t have to do much, finishing with 180 yards passing and one touchdown.

The Raiders forced three turnovers and committed none.

1. 1984 Super Bowl

The Raiders’ sheer dominance in a 38-9 win over a mighty Washington team that set an NFL single-season record for scoring with 541 points pushes this victory to No. 1 on the list.

Washington had beaten the Raiders in overtime in the regular season and was the prohibitive favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

But Marcus Allen and the Raiders raced to a 21-3 halftime lead, and the rout was on at Tampa Stadium.

Allen rushed 20 times for a then-Super Bowl record 191 yards en route to MVP honors. He ran for two touchdowns, including a then-record 74-yarder.

The defense limited Washington star running back John Riggins to 64 yards on 26 carries, with a long run of 8 yards. He had rushed for a then-Super Bowl record 166 yards a year earlier when Washington defeated the Dolphins 27-17.

The Raiders haven’t won a Super Bowl since.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.