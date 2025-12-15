What did Sunday’s loss do for the Raiders’ draft position?

The Raiders and Giants both are 2-12 after losing Sunday, but New York currently has the tiebreaker for the No. 1 NFL draft pick based on strength of schedule.

PHILADELPHIA — Sunday was not a total loss for the Raiders.

Yes, they dropped their eighth straight game in a 31-0 beatdown against the Eagles. And, no doubt, there were long stretches in which they looked as if they wanted to be anywhere but the City of Brotherly Love.

The fact that they have three games left is cause for some soul-searching.

“It’s the NFL. It’s the ultimate team game, always. It’ll always be that way,” said Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett, who got the start for an injured Geno Smith. “Every man in the locker room needs to do their part. I know everyone’s trying to do that. Everyone’s looking for the right answers. We just have to figure it out over these last three games.”

But there was a bright side for fans looking toward the future.

By losing their 12th game, the Raiders kept control of the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL draft. That means they remain in position to finally draft their quarterback of the future, either Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza or Oregon’s Dante Moore.

About the only way it could have been better for the Raiders was if the Giants defeated the Commanders on Sunday, which would have pushed the Raiders to the top of the draft. But Washington’s 29-21 victory means the Giants still have the No. 1 pick.

The Raiders and the Giants both are 2-12, but New York currently has the No. 1 pick based on the strength of schedule tiebreaker. The teams will meet Dec. 28 at Allegiant Stadium, with the No. 1 pick possibly at stake.

The Titans also are 2-12, but they currently have the No. 3 pick based on strength of schedule.

The Raiders will play at Houston on Sunday before hosting the Giants and Chiefs. The Giants will host the Vikings on Sunday, then play at Las Vegas and host the Cowboys in Week 18.

