What did Sunday’s loss do for the Raiders’ draft position?

The Raiders and Giants are both 2-13, and the battle for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft could come down to next Sunday when the teams go head-to-head.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Raiders played one of their best games of the season Sunday in a 23-21 loss to the Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston.

But the game, which wasn’t decided until the Texans ran out the clock for the final 5:19, probably had Raiders fans sweating as it relates to the team’s draft position.

In the end, the Raiders’ ninth straight loss kept them in position to get the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

The loss dropped the Raiders to an NFL-worst 2-13, the same record as the Giants. But New York currently has the No. 1 pick based on the strength of schedule metric, the ultimate arbitrator in breaking ties.

That could change next Sunday when the Raiders host the Giants at Allegiant Stadium with the No. 1 pick possibly at stake. If the Raiders lose to the Giants and then the Chiefs in the season finale at Allegiant, they would get the No. 1 pick.

That’s critically important for a team looking to finally land its long-term franchise quarterback.

The bad news for Raiders fans is both games are winnable. The Giants also have lost nine straight, and the 6-9 Chiefs are down to their third-string quarterback after losing Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew to knee injuries in back-to-back weeks.

The Browns, Jets, Titans and Cardinals all have 3-12 records, and the Commanders are 4-11.

If the Raiders win their final two games, the lowest they could fall in the draft order is No. 7.

Quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza of Indiana and Dante Moore of Oregon have not declared for the draft, but they would be considered the top two prospects at the position if they do. Both are playing in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

