What do Raiders free agency rumors mean for Derek Carr?

With a week left until the NFL Free Agency period opens up, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and team owner Mark Davis were both asked about their quarterback Derek Carr. Rumors have been flying around that the team could be interested in replacing Carr with six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Vegas Nation crew Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons discuss the quarterback situation. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When the NFL’s free agency period opens next week, all eyes will be on quarterback Tom Brady and where he might land.

While the Raiders have climbed to 10-1 odds to land Brady, they still have a quarterback under contract in Derek Carr.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden told Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes that the team still thinks Carr is a good player. But, Gruden added, the Raiders always are trying to improve at every position.

How does all this affect Carr? Review-Journal reporters Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons discuss that and more in this latest video.

