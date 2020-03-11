What do Raiders free agency rumors mean for Derek Carr?
Reporters Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons discuss what the latest comments from Raiders coach Jon Gruden and owner Mark Davis mean for quarterback Derek Carr.
When the NFL’s free agency period opens next week, all eyes will be on quarterback Tom Brady and where he might land.
While the Raiders have climbed to 10-1 odds to land Brady, they still have a quarterback under contract in Derek Carr.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden told Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes that the team still thinks Carr is a good player. But, Gruden added, the Raiders always are trying to improve at every position.
How does all this affect Carr? Review-Journal reporters Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons discuss that and more in this latest video.
Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.