What do tickets cost on the secondary market for Raiders home games?

The Raiders remain among the NFL’s most popular teams on the secondary ticket market, but they have dropped out of the top five in average prices for home games.

Graney: Here’s what record the Raiders will finish with this year

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, and quarterback Justin Herbert (10) watch as wide receiver Quentin Johnston is tended to during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stands on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

The Raiders remain among the NFL’s most popular teams on the secondary ticket market, but they have dropped out of the top five.

The average overall purchase price for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium this season is $408 on secondary ticket marketplace TickPick. That ranks as the sixth-most expensive home ticket in the league, but down four spots from last season on TickPick when tickets were the second-most expensive entering Week 1.

Here’s a breakdown of the average ticket prices for each home game, according to TickPick.

Week 2: The average price for the “Monday Night Football” game Sept. 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers and coach Jim Harbaugh is $341. It will be a late night for fans who attend the AFC West game, as kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. because it’s a “MNF” doubleheader.

Week 4: The Chicago Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, will visit Sept. 28, with the average ticket priced at $487.

Week 6: The Tennessee Titans, featuring rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, come to Las Vegas on Oct. 12. The average price is $288.

Week 9: The Jacksonville Jaguars, who feature former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, will play at Allegiant on Nov. 2. The average price is $276.

Week 11: America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys, will make their first regular-season appearance Nov. 17 at Allegiant, so it should be no surprise that the $720 average ticket is the most expensive of the season. The game will be the Raiders’ second appearance on “Monday Night Football.”

Week 12: On the flip side, the average price when the Cleveland Browns visit Nov. 23 is $259, the least expensive of the nine home games.

Week 14: The AFC West rival Denver Broncos, expected to contend for the division title under coach Sean Payton, come to town Dec. 7. The average price is $312.

Week 17: The Raiders return home from a two-game road trip to face the New York Giants, with an average price of $341. The date of the game has yet to be announced, but it will be on the final weekend of the year.

Week 18: Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl in 2024 at Allegiant Stadium, close out the regular season in Las Vegas, where tickets are averaging $349. The date of the game has yet to be announced, but it will be either Jan. 3 or 4.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.