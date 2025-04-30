What recent history says about Raiders’ decision to draft RB at No. 6

The Raiders became the second team since 2018 to take a running back in the top 10 of the draft this year. Here’s how recent picks have fared in the NFL.

Raiders’ 1st-round pick is betting co-favorite for rookie of the year

Several running backs selected early in the NFL draft have put up impressive statistics in recent years.

Four of the 14 picked in the top 10 over the last 20 seasons have even won rookie of the year.

Yet only one running back selected in the top 10 has won a Super Bowl with his original team in that span. Some have instead gone on to join other clubs and experience success.

The lack of correlation between running back production and winning has caused several teams to shy away from drafting the position early in recent years. It’s led to plenty of debate, a conversation that was ignited once more when the Raiders took Ashton Jeanty sixth overall in the 2025 NFL draft April 24.

Jeanty, 21, became the earliest running back selected since Saquon Barkley went to the Giants with the second pick in 2018.

With the Raiders’ pick in mind, here is a look at all the running backs selected in the top 10 the last 20 years and how they’ve fared in the NFL:

2023

Bijan Robinson, No. 8, Falcons

Robinson, a talented back out of Texas, has been sensational so far. He has 2,432 yards on 518 carries in two years as well as 119 receptions for 918 yards.

Atlanta has yet to have a winning season during his tenure, however.

2018

Saquon Barkley, No. 2, Giants

Barkley became one of the top dual-threat running backs in the league, eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards three times in six seasons with the Giants and making two Pro Bowls. The former Penn State standout added 288 receptions for 2,100 yards during his time in New York.

Barkley left for the Eagles last offseason and hit another gear. He rushed for 2,005 yards and helped Philadelphia win Super Bowl 59.

2017

Leonard Fournette, No. 4, Jaguars

Fournette, a former LSU star, lasted just three seasons in Jacksonville before getting released during training camp in 2020.

He did help the Jaguars reach the AFC title game as a rookie by rushing for 1,040 yards, but fell out of favor the two years that followed.

Fournette latched on with the Buccaneers and won Super Bowl 55 with the organization, solidifying his “Playoff Lenny” nickname. He finished his career with 4,518 rushing yards over parts of seven seasons.

Christian McCaffrey, No. 8, Panthers

The Panthers made the playoffs McCaffrey’s rookie season. The former Stanford standout caught 80 passes, but finished third on the team in rushing yards behind quarterback Cam Newton and running back Jonathan Stewart.

McCaffrey starred for the Panthers the next two seasons before enduring two injury-ravaged campaigns in 2020-21. He was traded to the 49ers midseason in 2022, then helped the team reach Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

McCaffrey finished his time in Carolina with 3,980 yards on 866 carries and 390 catches for 3,292 yards. He has 2,407 yards on 481 attempts in San Francisco as well as 134 receptions for 1,174 yards.

2016

Ezekiel Elliott, No. 4, Dallas Cowboys

Elliott led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,631 as a rookie and helped the Cowboys improve by nine wins over the previous year, though the addition of quarterback Dak Prescott also helped.

The former Ohio State star made three Pro Bowls in Dallas, but the team is just 2-4 in the playoffs during his tenure there. Elliott has 9,130 yards on 2,139 carries in his career.

2015

Todd Gurley, No. 10, Rams

Gurley was limited by knee injuries in his six NFL seasons and ended his career with 6,082 yards on 1,460 carries.

He helped the Rams make the playoffs twice and reach Super Bowl 53, which they lost to the Patriots.

Gurley did win offensive rookie of the year in 2015, offensive player of the year in 2017 and was a two-time first-team All-Pro.

2012

Trent Richardson, No. 3, Cleveland Browns

The Alabama alum looked promising as a rookie, rushing for 950 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns. He lasted just two more years in the NFL.

Richardson was traded to the Colts two games into his second season and didn’t experience much success in Indianapolis. He was cut by the Raiders in training camp in 2015.

Richardson finished his career with 2,032 yards on 614 carries.

2010

C.J. Spiller, No. 9, Bills

The former Clemson star rushed for 1,000 yards just once in his eight NFL seasons. He played for five different teams in that time and never reached the playoffs.

Spiller did make one Pro Bowl in 2012.

2008

Darren McFadden, No. 4, Raiders

The explosive runner from Arkansas played a full season just once in seven years with the Raiders. That was also how often he rushed for 1,000 yards with the team. McFadden finished his Raiders tenure with 4,247 yards on 1,038 carries and added 211 receptions.

McFadden did rush for 1,089 yards on 239 carries with the Cowboys in 2015. He made the playoffs for the first and only time of his career in 2016.

2007

Adrian Peterson, No. 7, Vikings

Peterson is one of the greatest running backs in NFL history and should be a Hall of Famer before long. The former Oklahoma standout was the offensive rookie of the year in 2007, the league MVP in 2012 and won three rushing titles during his career.

He finished with 14,918 yards and 120 touchdowns on 3,230 carries. Still, his teams were just 1-3 in the playoffs.

2006

Reggie Bush, No. 2, Saints

Bush is the only player on this list that won a championship with the team that drafted him, lifting the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 44.

The former USC star was only New Orleans’ third-leading rusher that season behind Pierre Thomas and Mike Bell.

Bush finished with 2,090 yards on 524 carries with the Saints and added 294 receptions for 2,142 yards. He also played for the Dolphins, Lions, Bills and 49ers in his career.

2005

Ronnie Brown, No. 2, Dolphins

The Auburn alum lasted six seasons with the Dolphins and made a Pro Bowl, but the team only reached the playoffs once during his time there.

Brown finished with 5,391 yards on 1,281 carries during a 10-year career.

Cedric Benson, No. 4, Bears

The former Texas standout didn’t become a full-time starter until his third season with the Bears, which was also his last with the organization.

Benson was released after a pair of arrests and signed with the Bengals, where he eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in three consecutive seasons and made two playoff appearances. He also played five games for the Packers in 2012.

Benson ended his eight-year career with 6,017 yards on 1,600 carries.

Cadillac Williams, No. 5, Buccaneers

The former Auburn star won rookie of the year after rushing for 1,178 yards in 2005, but never put together a 1,000-yard campaign again.

Williams also qualified for the playoffs just once in his six seasons with the Buccaneers. He ended his injury-plagued career with 4,038 yards on 1,055 carries.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.