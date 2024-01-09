What rules must the Raiders follow in their coach, GM search?

Here are the guidelines and timelines the Raiders must adhere to during their search for a new coach and general manager.

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce

The Raiders got to work on their search for their next general manager and head coach this week.

For now, it appears they are prioritizing the GM job over the coaching position. They’ve already set up interviews with five external general manager candidates.

Both jobs became available when the Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler on Oct. 31. Those positions have been held by Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly, respectively, on an interim basis. Both are under strong consideration to hold onto their titles full-time.

The Raiders, however, must conduct an extensive search for both positions that satisfies the NFL’s Rooney Rules. Those guidelines were built to create a more inclusive hiring process.

The league also has rules that govern the timeline of searches. They were enacted to ensure candidates with playoff teams can interview for open jobs while not becoming a distraction to their current employer.

Teams with head coaching vacancies were allowed to ask permission to interview candidates from non-playoff teams Monday. Talks must take place virtually until the second round of the postseason ends Jan. 21.

Candidates working for the Ravens and the 49ers, who are the top seeds in their respective conferences and earned a bye, can interview virtually for coaching openings this week.

Candidates on the other 12 playoff teams are available virtually from three days after their game this week to the end of the second round.

In-person interviews can begin with candidates whose seasons have concluded Jan. 22.

All teams with a head coach opening must conduct in-person interviews with at least two external candidates who are persons of color and/or women for the position.

The Raiders have yet to make any interview requests for coaches employed by other NFL teams. They have received one, as the Chargers asked to talk to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham about their head coaching vacancy.

Graham, who transformed the Raiders’ defense into a top-10 unit this season, is expected to draw interest from multiple teams.

Teams seeking new general managers could request permission to interview candidates from other clubs Monday.

Much like the head coach interview process, teams with general manager vacancies are required to conduct in-person interviews with at least two external candidates who are persons of color and/or women.

The Raiders, thus far, have requested interviews with Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown and Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray.

They also plan to talk to former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.