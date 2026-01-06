What they’re saying about Raiders firing Pete Carroll as coach

The Raiders moved on from coach Pete Carroll after one season on Monday. Here’s what NFL media and observers said about the move.

With Pete Carroll gone, what is Geno Smith’s future with the Raiders?

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, left and linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) and head coach Pete Carroll watch the game from the sideline against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pete Carroll went one-and-done with the Raiders and was officially fired by the team Monday after going 3-14 in his only season as coach.

Here is what NFL media and observers said about the move:

Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report)

The #Raiders’ idea with Pete Carroll was to establish a winning culture. But the way it was set up — including the organization hiring Chip Kelly as OC when Pete had other candidates in mind — made it a complicated situation from the start, per sources.

Tyler Bischoff, Technically Correct (@Bischoff_Tyler)

Pete Carroll set the Raiders up for success. A sacrifice that can’t be forgotten

@BarstoolBigCat

We will be men of our word on PMT and pretend this never happened. In 10 years from now I will intentionally forget Pete Carroll ever coached the Raiders. God speed, Coach

@FanDuel

If this is it for Pete Carroll, it was an INCREDIBLE career

• Super Bowl XLVIII champion

• 2x national champion

• 7x Pac-10 champion

• 3x Pac-10 Coach of the Year

• 173 NFL wins

• 97 NCAAF wins

A legend of the game.

Rich Eisen (@RichEisenShow)

#RaiderNation needs a new head coach after bouncing Pete Carroll on Monday and @richeisen has just the guy — #Indiana Curt Cignetti:

Ted Nguyen, The Athletic (@FB_FilmAnalysis)

People in the Raiders building were puzzled by the Brennan Carroll hire and said he wasn’t a “detail orientated guy” One of Pete’s biggest mistakes

Josh Dubow, Associated Press (@JoshDubowAP)

Pete Carroll’s head coaching career started with a one-and-done tenure with Jets in 1994. It might have ended with a one-and-done tenure with #Raiders.

In between, he had a .669 win % for Patriots, USC and Seahawks, winning 2 national titles in college and 1 Super Bowl in NFL

Adam Schefter, ESPN (@AdamSchefter)

Recent Raiders HC history:

2021: Jon Gruden resigns.

2022: Josh McDaniels hired.

2023: Josh McDaniels out.

2024: Antonio Pierce hired.

2025: Antonio Pierce out.

2025: Pete Carroll hired.

2026: Pete Carroll fired.

Patrick Daugherty, NBC Sports (@RotoPat)

When the Raiders hired Carroll I said, say what you will, but the bottom will not fall out under Pete Carroll. Then it fell out in one of the more spectacular fashions in recent memory

Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless)

Hate to see this happen to Pete Carroll, a great college/pro coach whose hiring was blessed by chief Raiders advisor and unofficial GM Tom Brady, who will now lead the coaching search. Good luck, Raider Nation.

Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites)

Quite a retirement package for Pete Carroll. $20M or so over the next 2 seasons to not Work. Raiders are grossly mismanaged by Owner Mark Davis. All the money flowing in from the Vegas move has enabled Davis to hire and fire with reckless abandon.

Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman)

Yikes: The Raiders will be spending $50 MILLION on coaches who were fired from the team next season.

Antonio Pierce: $8 million

Josh McDaniels: $10 million

Jon Gruden: $10 million

Pete Carroll: $16 million

Chip Kelly: $6 million

Las Vegas is one of the WORST-run organizations.

Turtle (@Raiders_Simp)

If Fernando Mendoza saves this franchise, then I will change my opinion to Pete Carroll actually being one of the best coaches the Raiders ever had and needed. He was playing 4D chess to save this team

Scott Kaplan, Kaplan and Crew (@KaplanandCrew)

The Raiders fired Pete Carroll. A job Carroll never should have ever taken or even considered! His legacy was already cemented after his stint in Seattle.

USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire)

Pete Carroll convinced himself the Raiders had a good-enough roster. That’s why Vegas picked Ashton Jeanty at 6, when the responsible move was to trade for a ton of picks and restock the inadquate (sic) roster. Pete has to properly read the next situation he enters, if he wants one.

Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers)

Pete Carroll will not be named the next manager of the Omaha Storm Chasers, per sources.

