What they’re saying about Raiders’ hire of Antonio Pierce as coach

Here’s what players, NFL media and observers are saying about the Raiders’ hiring of Antonio Pierce as their next coach.

Raiders Interim Coach Antonio Pierce, center. checks his notes as his team faces the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 27-14. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

What the players, NFL media and observers are saying about the Raiders hiring Antonio Pierce as coach:

Maxx Crosby, Raiders defensive end (@CrosbyMaxx)

Let’s Work!!

Justin Tuck, Pierce’s former teammate (@JustinTuck)

Congrats to my dude @AntonioPierce and the @Raiders They made a good choice !!!

Adam Schefter, ESPN (@AdamSchefter)

In 2022, Raiders players wanted Mark Davis to hire interim HC Rich Bissacia. Davis went elsewhere. Two years later, Raiders players wanted Mark Davis to hire interim HC Antonio Pierce. This time, Davis has listened.

Tom Pelissero, NFL Network (@TomPelissero)

As Antonio Pierce hires staff in Las Vegas, one name expected to be there is former #Bengals coach Marvin Lewis. Pierce brought in Lewis — who coached him in Washington — to help him after getting the interim job. Now Lewis is expected to be on staff in a more formal capacity.

As Antonio Pierce hires staff in Las Vegas, one name expected to be there is former #Bengals coach Marvin Lewis. Pierce brought in Lewis — who coached him in Washington — to help him after getting the interim job. Now Lewis is expected to be on staff in a more formal capacity. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2024

Mike Tannenbaum, former NFL executive (@RealTannenbaum)

Winning his last 3 of 4, including beating each team in the AFC West was how Antonio Pierce earned the job. It’s hard to keep a team together when an in season coaching change occurs, but he has earned the permanent position.

Jermaine Eluemunor, Raiders offensive lineman (@TheMainShow_)

Can’t think of anyone more deserving. The Raider way is the only way that needs to be in Vegas☠️

CC Sabathia, former MLB pitcher and Northern California native (@CC_Sabathia)

Antonio Pierce!!! #RaiderNation ��‍☠️

Bill Williamson, SB Nation (@BWilliamsonNFL)

Thoughts on Pierce hiring: Can’t argue with it. Was impressive. He has potential to have Dan Campbell-like affect. Surprised there was no real search. Why not? Weird focus was on GM first, but coach hired first. Things changed when Maxx Crosby made stance. Locker-room driven.

Thoughts on Pierce hiring:

Can't argue with it. Was impressive.

He has potential to have Dan Campbell-like affect.

Surprised there was no real search. Why not?

Weird focus was on GM first, but coach hired first.

Things changed when Maxx Crosby made stance. Locker-room driven. — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) January 19, 2024

Jordan Schultz, Bleacher Report (@Schultz_Report)

Pierce’s unanimous locker room support and respect from owner Mark Davis played a significant role, as did his stellar communication and leadership skills.

Art Stapleton, NorthJersey.com/USA Today Network (@art_stapleton)

Mark Davis listened to his players, presumably, and stuck with Antonio Pierce as head coach. Essentially got a do-over and did right by those closest to the situation on a day-in, day-out basis. Now AP gets chance to legitimately grow into the role and show he can have more success.

Langston Walker, former Raiders offensive lineman (@langstonwalker)

A full year to work and develop the team?! Let’s (expletive) go!!!! #Raiders #RN4L

Josh Dubow, Associated Press (@JoshDubowAP)

New #Raiders coach Antonio Pierce will try to buck the trend of recent interim coaches who kept the job: Since 2000, interim coaches who kept the job went on to have .435 win% and make playoffs 22% of the time (only Jason Garrett has more than 1 playoff appearance). Coaches hired by teams who passed on interim coaches have .487 win% and make playoffs 43% of the time

Albert Breer, TheMMQB (@AlbertBreer)

One thing I’ve heard was pivotal to new Raiders coach Antonio Pierce’s candidacy—he was very clear that he knows what he doesn’t know, and plans to bring on top people to cover his blind spots. Names like Marvin Lewis and Tom Coughlin were raised to cover the experience gap.