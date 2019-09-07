What they’re saying about Raiders releasing Antonio Brown

Since July, Brown consistently found himself in the spotlight, and many on social media weighed in on the latest Brown news.

Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) warms up for the team's NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. o Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Antonio Brown got his wish Saturday morning, after the Raiders announced that the wide receiver had officially been released from the team.

Brown’s release came after head coach Jon Gruden told media Friday that Brown would play against the Denver Broncos Monday night. There had been reports of a possible suspension after Brown got into a heated argument with general manager Miike Mayock.

Since July, Brown consistently found himself in the spotlight, and many on social media weighed in on the latest Brown news.

Retired NFL coach Tony Dungy said he feels sorry for Brown.

“He’s been blessed with amazing talent, but he’s lost track of the fact that football is a team game,” Dungy said in a tweet. “He thinks he’s the victim but he’s missing out on the real joy that comes from being part of a team. He’ll be the big loser in the end.”

Brown was active on social media throughout his saga with team, using it as a platform to voice is displeasure over fines, and post a video that contained a private phone call with Gruden.

Soon after Brown’s release, speculation began as to where Brown would find himself playing football next. The popular choice seemed to be the New England Patriots.

Former NFL star O.J. Simpon addressed Brown on Twitter again, asking Brown if he really thought another NFL team would want to go through all of this.

“The Raiders have gone so far out of their way to support you and be with you,” Simpson said in a video. “Do you honestly think there’s another NFL team that wants to or would go through all this?”

Simpson suggested Brown spend some time with Chef Jose Andres in the Bahamas, and he might end up feeling better about himself.

