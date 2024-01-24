43°F
Raiders News

What they’re saying about the Raiders’ new GM

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2024 - 7:00 am
 
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a press conference at the NFL fo ...
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

What fans, NFL media and observers are saying about the Raiders hiring Tom Telesco as general manager:

Kirk Morrison, former NFL linebacker (@kirkmorrison)

Tom Telesco first move: bringing Phillip Rivers out of retirement to the Raiders or Khalil Mack back to the Silver & Black?

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network (@MoveTheSticks)

Smart to pair 1st time HC with experienced GM. Tom is a great guy & he will be a big asset to Antonio Pierce.

MJ (@MJ54)

Ray Leonard Aspuria (@AsukalAspuria)

Time will tell if Antonio Pierce or Tom Telesco will work out as the #Raiders HC/GM combo. But I can see the thinking: Telesco has eye for talent and drafts well in 1st 2 rounds. Pierce gets most out of his players. That combo may work for Mark Davis. #RaiderNation

Ian Rapoport, NFL Network (@RapSheet)

Tom Telesco has a close look at the #Raiders roster twice a year. This should be a smooth transition. His work in the draft for the #Chargers is well-chronicled. Now, he switches sides …

Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T)

One of the reasons I like Tom Telesco is that he builds through the trenches. The #Raiders need to revamp that OL, and Telesco has, through the draft, build a very solid OL the past few years:

Rashawn Slater — 13th pick

Zion Johnson — 17th pick

Jamaree Salyer — 195th pick

Team incorporated (@JBInvestVegas)

Champ Kelly the man for the job!

Jared Michael (@JaredmChavez)

RAIDER DAD (@DinoIrish23)

He’s also a John Carroll product and we haven’t had the best of luck with those folks lately.

Josh Dubow, Associated Press (@JoshDubowAP)

New #Raiders GM Tom Telesco spent 11 years with Chargers. The rosters he put together were 11 games under .500, won 0 divisions titles, made playoffs 3 times and won 2 playoff games

RC (@RaiderCody)

I like the addition of Tom Telesco as #Raiders GM, really hope we can keep Champ as his assistant.. but seems like he hits on a player almost every year in the Draft until recent. … With a fresh start, and great roster to build on, I think he will thrive. Obviously not a fan favorite but I do find humor that the team that cost him his job, then signed him … chess not checkers.

Antonio G (@RealRaiderAnt)

With Telesco drafting and coach AP we will win the west

Justin Marmon @Marmoduke)

Very good hire…. Is very good at personnel and has very little to do with hiring the coaches in SD/LA. That was the president of operations, the Spanos son.

Albert Breer, TheMMQB (@AlbertBreer)

The Raiders brought Tom Telesco back for a second interview on Monday, and had coach Antonio Pierce meet with him to see how the two meshed. That worked and Vegas also liked …Telesco’s experience. The Chargers’ roster makeup. Telesco’s knowledge of the AFC West.

Thomas Bruny (@ThomasBruny)

Raiderblkft Gallineaux (@stevegallineaux)

Are u kidding me everyone talking about Mark not making headline hires he hires a guy who knows r rivals roster top to bottom and we still complaining I wanted Champ but I’m willing to see what he can do with r draft misses we have every year in the first round

Moe Moton, Bleacher Report (@MoeMoton)

