What’s the latest with the Raiders and Geno Smith?

The Raiders have neither introduced Geno Smith to the media nor agreed to a new contract with their new quarterback since acquiring him from the Seahawks.

It’s typical for NFL teams to introduce new players to the media within a day or two of acquiring them, especially for high-profile quarterbacks.

But six days have passed since the Raiders traded for Geno Smith without a customary news conference.

So what gives? Is there anything to be concerned about?

Here’s three questions to consider:

1. Getting close to new deal?

The most logical explanation for the delay is actually a positive one.

It could mean the Raiders and Smith are close to finalizing a new contract agreement and will wait until the deal is official before scheduling a news conference.

That would allow them to hold one news conference to introduce Smith and announce his new contract rather than two.

Smith, 35, has one year remaining on the three-year contract he signed with the Seahawks in 2023. He is due $31 million for the 2025 season — $14.8 million in salary, a $16 million roster bonus and $200,000 workout bonus. Only the roster and workout bonuses are guaranteed.

A new deal is clearly in line for Smith, one that will pay him as a top 12 to 15 NFL quarterback but also ensure he remains in Las Vegas for multiple seasons. The Raiders gave up a third-round pick for Smith, so it makes sense they want him around for at least two or three seasons.

2. Any worries?

While the delay is a bit unusual, we can pretty much rule out any major red flags.

The Raiders announced the trade for Smith on March 13. That means he passed his physical. Otherwise, the trade would have been rescinded.

A recent example occurred in the NBA when the Lakers traded for Hornets center Mark Williams, only to rescind the deal three days later when multiple issues were revealed during his physical.

Is it possible Smith and the Raiders are further apart than closer on a new contract?

It’s within the realm of possibility, though the Raiders probably had a good idea of what Smith wanted in a new deal before trading for him. If that’s the case, though, the Raiders and Smith have plenty of time to find common ground.

3. What’s a fair contract?

Smith reportedly turned down a contract offer from the Seahawks that would have paid him $35 million to $40 million annually. The breakdown in negotiations is why they traded him to the Raiders in the first place.

The Raiders might need to exceed the Seahawks’ offer at a bare minimum.

It would be hard for Smith to justify taking one penny less than the $90 million in full guarantees that quarterback Kirk Cousins got from the Falcons last year on a four-year deal. Smith is the superior player at this stage of their careers, in better physical condition and two years younger.

The Raiders might be less worried about the $90 million guaranteed and more concerned with preserving flexibility. In their ideal world, they find their future quarterback in next month’s draft and create a 24-month window to develop that player behind Smith.

Doing so means creating a contract that pays Smith accordingly, but also enables the Raiders to be nimble to fit their young quarterback’s developmental timeline.

A three-year, $135 million contract with $94 million guaranteed at signing and to be paid out over the first two years of the deal could make sense.

Smith gets his money, and the Raiders have their flexibility.

If their young prospect is ready to take over in two seasons, they can move on from Smith without suffering any financial hardships. If not and Smith is still playing at a high level, he remains in place for the 2027 season.

