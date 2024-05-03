Where does Adams rank among Raiders’ greatest receivers?

The Raiders have had a decorated history at the wide receiver position, but one current player is making a case to be included among the all-time greats.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Hall of Famer Tim Brown pumps his fist on the field as he is introduced during ring ceremony for Ken Stabler before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

In this Saturday, Jan. 8, 1983 file photo, Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch, right, catches a pass from quarterback Jim Plunkett for a 64 yard gain during the first quarter of their playoff game with the Cleveland Browns in Los Angeles. Three-time All-Pro receiver Cliff Branch and Super Bowl-winning coach Dick Vermeil are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. (AP Photo/File)

Raiders Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff on the field during a halftime ceremony during an NFL game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have a rich wide receiver history.

They’ve seen three homegrown wideouts reach the Hall of Fame. Another one changed pro football forever with his speed.

The Raiders’ tradition is so strong that Jerry Rice, the greatest to ever play the position, can’t be considered one of the best five in franchise history. Rice had three productive seasons with the team but others did more in their time with the silver and black.

Here’s an updated look at the Raiders’ best wide receivers:

5. Art Powell, 1963-1966

Powell played just four seasons with the Raiders during their years in the American Football League, but he made the most of them.

He was named to the All-Time All-AFL Team in 1970.

Powell began his professional career in Canada as a member of the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes. He returned to the United States after two years to play for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and New York Titans of the AFL.

He then shined with the Raiders. Powell had 254 catches for 4,491 yards and an incredible 50 touchdowns during his tenure with the team.

4. Davante Adams 2022-present

Adams arrived in Las Vegas in 2022 after spending the first eight years of his career in Green Bay.

The 2014 second-round pick’s career took off in 2016 when he had 75 catches for 995 yards. Then he began a stretch where he posted 100 or more catches and 1,000 more yards in five of the next eight seasons.

Adams spent two of those years with the Raiders, where he was traded prior to the 2022 season to play with his former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr. He also grew up rooting for the team in California.

Adams has 203 catches for 2,660 yards and 22 touchdowns with the Raiders so far. He also doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

3. Tim Brown, 1988-2003

Brown was a speedy, do-it-all Heisman Trophy winner at Notre Dame. That caught the eye of Raiders boss Al Davis, who selected Brown in the first round in 1983.

It took a few seasons for Brown to hit his stride. There was no turning back when he did. He dominated the NFL for a prolonged period.

Brown had at least 1,000 receiving yards in nine straight seasons at one point. He ended his career as the Raiders’ leader in receptions (1,070), receiving yards (14,734) and receiving touchdowns (99).

2. Cliff Branch, 1972-1986

Branch wasn’t just a Raiders pioneer. He changed pro football with his speed.

Branch affected the way Davis approached player evaluation. Davis made speed a priority for skill-position players from then on.

Branch ended up with 501 catches, 8,685 yards, 67 touchdowns and three Super Bowl rings during his time with the Raiders. The Hall of Famer also set a template the team would try to copy for years to come.

1. Fred Biletnikoff, 1965-1978

Biletnikoff was so good that Davis made sure he signed his Raiders contract moments after his last college game at the Gator Bowl.

It turned out to be a wise move.

Biletnikoff’s 589 catches, 8,974 yards and 76 touchdowns all rank second in Raiders’ history. He also helped the team win its first Super Bowl.

Biletnikoff was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1988.

