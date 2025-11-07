Which Raiders players helped or hurt the team the most in Week 10?

The Raiders made critical errors in a close, low-scoring game against the Broncos on Thursday. Here are six players who either helped or hurt the team’s cause.

Raiders report card: Defense at head of class after another loss

Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates a punt that landed at the one yard line with linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

DENVER — The Raiders lost 10-7 to the Broncos on Thursday in a game they had plenty of chances to win.

The culprit once again was unforced errors, a recurring theme in a disappointing season. The Raiders (2-7) have lost three straight games and seven of their last eight.

Here are six players who either helped or hurt the team’s cause Thursday.

Helped

CB Kyu Blu Kelly

Kelly, the Las Vegas native and Bishop Gorman alum, grabbed his first two NFL interceptions to spearhead an impressive night for the Raiders’ defense.

His second pick came in the fourth quarter and gave his team possession at the Broncos’ 45-yard line. The Raiders, trailing 10-7, had an opportunity to tie the game or take the lead. But kicker Daniel Carlson missed a 48-yard field goal attempt six plays later.

Still, Kelly can feel encouraged by his performance Thursday. The 24-year-old also made one tackle.

P AJ Cole

Cole, a three-time Pro Bowler, had two almost perfect punts Thursday.

His first kick in the first quarter pinned Denver at its own 2-yard line. The Raiders defense forced a three-and-out, and the offense took advantage of the short field to score its only touchdown of the game.

Cole later pinned the Broncos at their 1-yard line with a punt in the second quarter. He also had a punt blocked in the third quarter, but he wasn’t to blame.

S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Johnson made his regular-season debut for the Raiders after fracturing his fibula during training camp.

The 30-year-old finished with three tackles. Johnson’s presence allowed fellow safety Jeremy Chinn to play closer to the line of scrimmage, and Chinn had a team-high nine tackles in the loss.

Hurt

WR Dont’e Thornton Jr.

The rookie fourth-round pick was called for offensive pass interference in the second quarter, wiping out a potential 31-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Tre Tucker.

Thornton also dropped a catchable pass late in the first half that would have given the Raiders a shot at a field goal before halftime.

WR Jack Bech

The rookie second-round pick was called for holding in the first quarter on a 32-yard run by rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

The Raiders, instead of having a first down at the Broncos’ 30-yard line leading 7-0, were faced with a second-and-12 from their own 30.

The team punted two plays later. The penalty sabotaged a drive that could have given the Raiders a two-score lead.

K Daniel Carlson

Carlson has been one of the Raiders’ most reliable players in recent years, but he’s been up and down this season.

He missed a key extra point in the Raiders’ overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, and his missed field goal with 4:26 remaining against the Broncos on Thursday was a huge blow to his team’s chances.

“You gotta kick better,” coach Pete Carroll said.

Carlson has made 80 percent of his field-goal attempts this season (12-of-15), his lowest rate since 2019.

