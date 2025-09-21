Which Raiders players helped or hurt the team the most in Week 3?

It was hard to find any good in all the bad, but there were some notable contributors for the Raiders in their lopsided loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

After a handoff from Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7), running back Ashton Jeanty (2) works for yards and against Washington Commanders nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the second half of an NFL game at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs against Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes (96) during the first half of an NFL game at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch with Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (6) on the tackle during the second half of an NFL game at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on smiling as wide receiver Jack Bech (18) lifts wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after a touchdown score during the first half of an NFL game at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs out of the end zone after scoring a touchdown as running back Ashton Jeanty (2) joins him during the first half of an NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

LANDOVER, Md. — The Raiders barely showed up in a 41-24 loss to the Commanders on Sunday, a game in which they continually surrendered big, explosive plays.

It was hard to find any good in all the bad, but there were some notable contributors for the Raiders (1-2), who will host the Bears next Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Here are three players who either helped or hurt their cause:

Helped

Tre Tucker

The Raiders’ third-year wide receiver had career highs in catches (eight), yards (145) and touchdowns (three) to provide hope.

His 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter tied the game 10-10, and his 61-yard touchdown grab brought the Raiders within 34-24 with 3:42 remaining.

But the defense immediately surrendered touchdowns to negate Tucker’s big plays.

Ashton Jeanty

Mostly because of the shoddy offensive line, the Raiders’ rookie running back has gotten off to a slow start.

He did not have a huge game Sunday — 17 carries for 63 yards — but provided a glimpse of things to come by breaking off three runs of 10 or more yards, including a career-high 18-yard gain.

“I thought Ashton did a really good job with his opportunities,” coach Pete Carroll said. “It was a good ballgame for him.”

Geno Smith

The Raiders’ quarterback bounced back from his three-interception game against the Chargers on Monday to complete 19 of 29 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

“There’s a lot we can build on, but the game is about winning. That’s all,” Smith said. “There are no moral victories. Nothing I can say that I feel good about because we lost.”

Hurt

DJ Glaze

It has been a rough start for Glaze, who rose from third-round pick to starter last season as a rookie. Much of what he did well then has not translated to this season, and his pass blocking has not improved.

Glaze gave up five quarterback pressures and two sacks Sunday, including one sack in which veteran Von Miller pushed him back with one arm into Smith’s lap.

Alex Cappa

Cappa got the start for a second straight game over Jackson Powers-Johnson, who sat out last week with a concussion. Powers-Johnson was cleared to play Sunday, but Carroll decided not to play him because of the short week and not practicing in full pads.

“I just felt like this was the better way to go,” Carroll said of starting Cappa instead of Powers-Johnson.

Cappa allowed seven quarterback pressures and struggled in run blocking.

Kyu Blu Kelly

Kelly had a solid game with five tackles and a pass breakup, but he got beaten badly on a move by wide receiver Terry McLaurin for a 56-yard completion. The Commanders capitalized on Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s 1-yard touchdown run for a 34-10 lead.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.