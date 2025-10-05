Which Raiders players helped or hurt the team the most in Week 5?

The Raiders were blown out Sunday against the Colts to extend their losing streak to four games. Here are six players who helped or hurt the team the most.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) stretches his neck during the second half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) reaches for a loose football after sacking Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders dropped their fourth straight game in a 40-6 blowout loss to the Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It was a disappointing and discouraging performance from top to bottom.

Here are six Raiders that either helped or hurt the cause in the loss:

Hurt

Coach Pete Carroll

Carroll, for the second time in as many road games, did not have his team ready to play. The Raiders suffered another crushing defeat as a result, just like they did in their 41-24 loss at Washington in Week 3.

All three phases played poorly against the Colts. That’s a reflection on Carroll, who had high expectations entering his first season with the Raiders.

“I’m processing it poorly, to tell you the truth,” Carroll said. “Because I did expect to win right out of the chute.”

QB Geno Smith

Smith threw two interceptions Sunday, giving him an NFL-leading nine on the season.

Indianapolis turned both turnovers into touchdowns on offense.

“My emotion is always solution-based,” Smith said. “I’m looking at how can we be better? How can I be better for my guys? There’s a lot of ways. I’m taking the approach that I have to do those things and be active in making the right choices and doing all the right things.”

WR Dont’e Thornton Jr.

The rookie fourth-round pick out of Tennessee did not have a catch on two targets, including the throw that resulted in Smith’s second interception.

Smith took the blame for the pick after the game, but Thornton could have helped his quarterback out by coming back for the ball.

The Raiders remain high on the 22-year-old. But Thornton showed Sunday he still has a lot to learn in the NFL.

“He’s got to push up and sit. He’s got to be quick. This is the NFL,” Smith said. “Again, I got a rookie receiver. We’ve got to develop him. We got to learn. And it’s not Dont’e’s fault. It’s not anyone’s fault. It’s life.”

Helped

RB Ashton Jeanty

The rookie first-round pick out of Boise State had another encouraging performance Sunday.

Jeanty, 21, had 67 rushing yards on 14 carries and added 42 yards on five receptions. He now has 264 total yards the past two weeks. He had 147 his first three NFL games.

LT Stone Forsythe

Forsythe was pressed into duty after left tackle Kolton Miller suffered an ankle injury last week against the Bears and was placed on injured reserve.

Forsythe, 27, played well in his first start. He did what he could to protect Smith’s blind side.

“I felt OK,” Forsythe said. “Came in there to try to help the team win and it wasn’t good enough because we didn’t win at the end of the day. So just have to keep working and work on the little things I need to do to clean it up for next week.”

S Jeremy Chinn

Chinn had a game-high 10 tackles and added a pass breakup. The 27-year-old, who joined the Raiders as a free agent this offseason, is second on the team with 32 tackles.

