Which Raiders players helped or hurt the team the most in Week 6?

The Raiders snapped their four-game losing streak with a win over the Titans on Sunday. Here are the players that helped or hurt the team the most.

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) jumps after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) stiff arms Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The win should give the team some momentum heading into next week’s game against the Chiefs.

Here are six players or position groups that either helped or hurt the Raiders (2-4) on Sunday:

Helped

DE Maxx Crosby

Crosby received constant attention from Tennessee’s offensive line and rarely had to contend with just one blocker.

He still made a massive impact, recording two sacks and three tackles. Crosby was happy the Raiders got back in the win column.

“Every time we come out to play on Sundays, we expect to win,” said Crosby, who had two sacks his first five games. “Today we did that. It hasn’t been exactly the results we’ve wanted, but it’s just about staying the course. We had a really good week of practice and it translated to the field. We definitely have some things to clean up as well. We know that. But it definitely feels well to get a win.”

LB Devin White

White was all over the field Sunday.

He had an interception, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a team-high nine tackles. The veteran entered Sunday’s game as one of the lowest-rated linebackers in the NFL by the website Pro Football Focus. But White proved he can still play.

“Whether stuff’s good or bad, I always say you wake up to see another day and what are you going to do with your opportunity?” White said. “I’m trying to make the best of my opportunities.”

RB Ashton Jeanty

The Raiders were determined to lean more on their run game against the Titans.

That did not result in a star performance for Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick in April’s draft out of Boise State. But he made a definite impact. The 21-year-old had 75 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and added two catches for 11 yards.

“He’s becoming a focal point for defenses,” quarterback Geno Smith said. “They know what he can do when he gets to the second level. He’s running over guys, running past guys. He’s great out of the backfield and in the catching game. He’s also great in protection. It’s a great draft pick. I think they did a phenomenal job with getting Ashton and he’s only going to get better.”

Hurt

Offensive line

The Titans’ pass rush was timid their first five games of the season. They had seven sacks entering Sunday, tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

That didn’t stop the Titans from harassing Smith. He was sacked twice and hit seven times. The Raiders were also only able to muster 68 rushing yards on 32 carries. Their offensive line still has a lot of work to do.

“We tried to run the football a lot today,” Carroll said. “A lot of times, we didn’t run it very effectively but yet, when you attempt the run like that, it sets the game in a certain motion and that’s what we’ve been trying to get to.”

WR Dont’e Thornton Jr.

Thornton, a rookie fourth-round pick out of Tennessee, was parked on the sideline Sunday. His snaps went to rookie second-round pick Jack Bech instead.

Thornton brings rare size and speed. He’s listed at 6-foot-5 and ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. But he’s a raw prospect and it appears Bech has nudged ahead of him on the depth chart for now.

DE Malcolm Koonce

The Raiders feasted on the Titans’ porous offensive line Sunday, recording a season-high six sacks.

Koonce, however, didn’t move the needle much. He didn’t make a tackle and had just one quarterback hit.

The 2021 third-round pick, who the Raiders re-signed on a one-year deal after he missed all of last season with a knee injury, has just 11 tackles and one sack through six games.

