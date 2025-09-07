Which Raiders players helped or hurt themselves the most in Week 1?

The Raiders received several standout defensive performances in their win over the Patriots on Sunday, but a few offensive players struggled.

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) looks for room to run against New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (92) during the second half of an NFL game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) intercepts a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Several players had standout games for the Raiders in their season-opening 20-13 win over the Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Quarterback Geno Smith threw for 362 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception. Tight end Brock Bowers had five catches for 103 yards. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had eight receptions for 97 yards.

It wasn’t all great, of course. The offensive line surrendered four sacks and didn’t open up many holes in the running game.

“I wish we’d have run the ball better. They did a nice job up front against us,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We didn’t get much going.”

Here are three players who helped themselves and three who hurt themselves:

Helped

Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao

Pola-Mao emerged last year after safety Marcus Epps suffered a season-ending knee injury. Pola-Mao picked up Sunday right where he left off.

The 26-year-old came up with a key interception on quarterback Drake Maye on the opening drive of the second half. New England led 10-7 at the time, but the Raiders scored a touchdown their next possession and never trailed again.

Pola-Mao added seven tackles, including one for a loss, in the win.

Linebacker Devin White

The Raiders signed White, a former Pro Bowl selection, to a one-year contract in March in the hopes he still had something left in the tank.

The 27-year-old looked a lot like his old self Sunday, totaling a game-high 11 tackles.

White was a tone setter for the Raiders defense. He helped the team limit the Patriots to 60 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly

Kelly, a Bishop Gorman alum, beat out rookie third-round pick Darien Porter in training camp for the starting cornerback job opposite Eric Stokes. It was an impressive climb considering Kelly began camp on the third team.

The 24-year-old validated the Raiders’ belief in him Sunday. He had nine tackles, second-most on the team behind White, and a pass breakup.

Hurt

Guard Jackson Powers-Johnson

Powers-Johnson, a 2024 second-round pick, struggled in his first extensive action at right guard. He wasn’t always on the same page as his teammates, especially when the Patriots brought pressure.

Powers-Johnson gave up a sack to New England edge rusher Harold Landry III and was also flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Running back Raheem Mostert

The Raiders signed Mostert to a one-year deal in March in the hopes that he’d become a key part of their running back rotation.

Two things changed that plan. The Raiders selected running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in April’s draft, and fourth-year pro Zamir White had a productive training camp. That’s left Mostert without much of a role.

The Raiders elected to dress Jeanty, White and second-year running back Dylan Laube, who returned two kickoffs, in their season opener. Mostert was inactive.

Jeanty

Jeanty’s debut did not go as planned, though he didn’t get much help from his offensive line.

He finished with just 38 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. The Raiders will need much more than that if they want to field a balanced offense.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.