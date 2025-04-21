Who are all the previous top-10 picks in Raiders history?

The Raiders, who pick sixth overall in the 2025 NFL draft, have selected multiple Hall of Famers in the top 10 before. But they’ve also had some notable misses.

Marcus Allen and Wayne Newton announce 90th player selection at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders are set to pick sixth in the 2025 NFL draft, which begins Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The team, if it holds onto the pick, will make a selection inside the top 10 for the 21st time in franchise history and the first time since 2023.

Here are all the Raiders’ previous top-10 picks and how each player panned out:

Joe Rutgens, DT, Illinois (Fifth overall, 1961)

The Raiders selected Rutgens in the AFL draft, but he spurned them to sign with the Redskins, who selected him with the third pick in the NFL draft.

He went on to record 40 sacks and make two Pro Bowls in nine seasons with Washington.

Roman Gabriel, QB, North Carolina State (First overall, 1962)

Gabriel was another top selection that chose the NFL over the AFL. He joined the Rams after being picked second overall in the NFL draft.

Gabriel went on to make four Pro Bowls and was the NFL’s MVP in 1969. He threw 201 touchdowns in 16 seasons with the Rams and Eagles.

Tony Lorick, RB, Arizona State (Seventh overall, 1964)

Lorick, like Rutgens and Gabriel before him, chose the NFL after being picked in the second round by the Colts. He ran for 2,124 yards and 14 touchdowns in six seasons with Baltimore and New Orleans.

Harry Schuh, OT, Memphis (Third overall, 1965)

The Raiders finally kept one of their picks with Schuh, who became a stalwart right tackle for six seasons.

He made three Pro Bowls over that span and was named a first-team All Pro in 1969. He finished his career with the Rams and Packers.

Marcus Allen, RB, USC (10th overall, 1982)

The Raiders made their first top-10 pick in 17 years count.

Allen began his Hall of Fame career with the Raiders, totaling 8,545 rushing yards and 79 rushing touchdowns in 11 seasons. He was also the MVP of Super Bowl 18.

Tim Brown, WR, Notre Dame (Sixth overall, 1988)

Brown became the second straight Raiders top-10 pick to reach the Hall of Fame. He made nine Pro Bowls with the team and hauled in 1,070 passes for 14,734 yards and 99 touchdowns in 16 seasons.

Terry McDaniel, DB, Tennessee (Ninth overall, 1988)

The Raiders, three picks after taking Brown, added another productive player. McDaniel made five Pro Bowls and had 34 interceptions during his 10 years with the organization.

Rickey Dudley, TE, Ohio State (Ninth overall, 1996)

Dudley had five productive seasons in Oakland, but ended up beating the Raiders as a member of the Buccaneers in Super Bowl 37.

Dudley finished his nine-year career with 221 catches for 3,024 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Darrell Russell, DT, USC (Second overall, 1997)

Russell’s promising career was cut short after a series of positive drug tests led to multiple suspensions. He finished with 28½ sacks in 83 games and made two Pro Bowls.

Russell was killed in an auto accident in 2005 at age 29.

Charles Woodson, DB, Michigan (Fourth overall, 1998)

Woodson was another Hall of Famer the Raiders snagged early in the draft. He won defensive rookie of the year in 1998 and made the Pro Bowl each of his first four seasons.

Woodson finished with 65 interceptions over his 18-year career, which included two stints with the Raiders.

Robert Gallery, OT, Iowa (Second overall, 2004)

Gallery appeared in 92 games for the Raiders in seven seasons, bouncing between right tackle, left tackle and left guard.

He was steady throughout his career, but never lived up to the immense expectations placed on him.

Michael Huff, DB, Texas (Seventh overall, 2006)

Huff played 108 games for the Raiders over seven seasons and was named a second-team All Pro in 2010. He finished with 11 interceptions during his time with the franchise.

Huff ended his career with brief stints in Baltimore and Denver.

JaMarcus Russell, QB, LSU (First overall, 2007)

Russell is considered one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history.

He was 7-18 as a starter over three seasons, completed just 52.1 percent of his passes and threw 18 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. Russell threw three touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2009, his final season in the NFL.

Darren McFadden, RB, Arkansas (Fourth overall, 2008)

McFadden played 103 games over 10 seasons with the Raiders and Cowboys, rushing for 5,421 yards and 28 touchdowns.

He also caught 254 passes for 2,114 yards and five touchdowns in his career.

Darrius Heyward-Bey, WR, Maryland (Seventh overall, 2009)

Heyward-Bey caught 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 touchdowns his four seasons with the Raiders. The speedster moved on afterward to play for the Colts and the Steelers.

Rolando McClain, LB, Alabama (Eighth overall, 2010)

McClain had 407 tackles over five seasons with the Raiders and Cowboys.

The Raiders waived him after three seasons due to a series of incidents on and off the field, which led McClain to announce his retirement at age 23.

He returned to the NFL with the Cowboys after a season away from the game and finished runner-up for comeback player of the year in 2014. McClain played just one more season before a series of drug-related suspensions ended his career.

Khalil Mack, LB, Buffalo (Fifth overall, 2014)

Mack was part of a notable draft class for the Raiders that also included quarterback Derek Carr.

Mack started all 64 games he played for the team the next four years. He had 40½ sacks, three Pro Bowl appearances and a defensive player of the year award in that span before being dealt to the Bears in 2018 during a contract dispute.

Mack is still in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl last season with the Chargers.

Amari Cooper, WR, Alabama (Fourth overall, 2015)

Cooper finished third in the rookie of the year voting in 2015 and made three Pro Bowls his first four seasons. He was later traded to Dallas midway through the 2018 season.

Cooper finished his time with the Raiders with 225 catches for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns. He played for the Browns and Bills last season.

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson (Fourth overall, 2019)

Ferrell had 10 sacks in four seasons with the Raiders. He played for the Commanders last year and finished with 3½ sacks.

Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech (Seventh overall, 2023)

Wilson’s career got off to a slow start because he needed time to recover from a foot injury he suffered in college. He has eight sacks and 56 tackles in two NFL seasons.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.