Who are candidates to replace Pete Carroll as Raiders coach?

The Raiders are looking for a new coach for the fourth time in five years after firing Pete Carroll. Here’s a preliminary list of coaches they might pursue for the job.

FILE - Minnesota Vikings Defensive coordinator Brian Flores looks to the scoreboard in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak runs off the field after a win over the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury walks the field before an NFL football game against Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 5 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won the game 33-22. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith stands on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula looks on during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Samantha Chow)

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero walks off the field following warm-ups prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday Dec. 28, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Buffalo Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 23, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

The Raiders are looking for a new coach for the fourth time in five years after firing Pete Carroll on Monday.

Unlike their last three coaching searches, the Raiders hold a compelling asset that makes their opening a far more attractive opportunity.

The Raiders can use the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and the opportunity to work with a top quarterback prospect to help lure one of the top coaching candidates on the market.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the Raiders will exclusively focus on an offensive mind. They will be looking for the best leader and teacher, but finding a strong offensive mind to help groom a young quarterback, either as the head coach or offensive coordinator, will figure prominently.

As owner Mark Davis, minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek begin their coaching search, here are some names to keep an eye on (listed in alphabetical order):

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady

Brady, the passing game coordinator for LSU’s national championship team led by Joe Burrow, is considered one of the brightest offensive minds in the game.

Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

Evero, in his third season in Charlotte, has helped oversee a culture change with the Panthers and has always been highly regarded. The Panthers’ surge this season has amplified his stock.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores

The former Dolphins head coach is one of the best defensive minds in the game, has a strong relationship with Brady and could bring in a top offensive coordinator, such as former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, with him to groom the young quarterback.

Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley

Hafley, who spent four seasons as the head coach at Boston College, is a noted leader and defensive mind. He’s built perfectly to deal with the scrutiny of taking over the Raiders.

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury

Kingsbury, a former Cardinals head coach, was in place to be the Raiders’ offensive coordinator in 2024 before pivoting to the Commanders and a chance to work with Jayden Daniels. Doing so helped Kingsbury restore his reputation as a bright offensive mind.

Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak

Kubiak, son of former NFL quarterback and head coach Gary Kubiak, is in his first season as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator.

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter

Minter has been a high-level defensive leader with the Chargers and at the University of Michigan while working under Jim Harbaugh. His Michigan ties to Raiders general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady doesn’t hurt.

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken

Monken, since joining the Ravens after working at the University of Georgia, has overseen a high-level Baltimore offense and maximized Lamar Jackson’s talent.

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh

Saleh, former Jets head coach, is a tough-minded leader who can handle the complexities of taking over a big brand in need of a rebuild. He would need to bring in a strong offensive mind.

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula

Shula is the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula and a college teammate of Rams coach Sean McVay. Shula has steadily climbed the coaching ladder and is expected to be a prime candidate in this coaching cycle.

Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith

Smith, a former Raiders assistant coach, has been a strong candidate the past few cycles and could be primed for a job this time around. He knows the terrain in Las Vegas and is well thought of in the Raiders’ building.

Also

Don’t rule out a high-profile college coach, and keep an eye on former Packers and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

The Browns’ Kevin Stefanski will be a consideration now that Cleveland has moved on from him Monday.

Should the Dolphins make a change with Mike McDaniel, he would be a strong candidate as an offensive coordinator.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

