Who are the 5 best linebackers in Raiders history?

The Raiders had some of the NFL’s best linebackers during their heydays of the 1970s and ’80s. The Las Vegas Review-Journal came up with a list of the five best.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman (11) is hit by Los Angeles Raiders defenders Aaron Wallace (51), Greg Biekert (54) and Eddie Anderson (33) as he scrambles for a first quarter touchdown during an exhibition game in Irving, Texas, at night, Sunday, August 7, 1994. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp)

This is an Aug. 14, 2015, file photo of former Raiders player Matt Millen. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano waves to the crowd following a memorial service for former NFL coach and television commentator John Madden, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Oakland, Calif. Madden died in December at age 85. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Seattle Seahawks Cullen Bryant (32) runs through the line for short gain and into an awaiting Rod Martin (53) during first-quarter action, Sunday, Jan. 8, 1984 in Los Angeles in the AFC championship game between the Seahawks and the Los Angeles Raiders in the Coliseum. (AP Photo)

Former Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks is shown before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

With the Raiders looking to replace starting linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo after they were lost in free agency, now is a good time to reflect on the franchise’s storied history at the position.

One of those linebackers from the past has held a Super Bowl record for 44 years — one that might never be broken.

It was tough to cut the list to five, but we gave it a shot. Here’s the Review-Journal’s five best linebackers in franchise history:

5. Greg Biekert (1993-2001)

Biekert, a seventh-round pick in the 1993 NFL draft, led the Raiders in tackles for six seasons, including four straight from 1998 to 2001.

He’s the answer to a trivia question from one of the most controversial plays in playoff history: Who recovered the ball that Tom Brady appeared to fumble in a 2001 AFC divisional playoff game?

Yes, it was Biekert. But the play was called an incomplete pass, and the Patriots went on to win what is referred to as the “Tuck Rule Game.”

4. Matt Millen (1980-88)

Millen was an immediate starter after being selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 1980 draft out of Penn State.

He started 11 playoff games with the Raiders and was part of Super Bowl-winning teams in 1981 and 1984. He was selected to two All-Pro teams.

3. Phil Villapiano (1971-79)

Yet another great Raiders linebacker who played in an era when tackles were not recorded. Villapiano was an absolute terror during his time with the Raiders while recording 15 sacks and 11 interceptions and 17 fumble recoveries.

Tracking down ball carriers and serving as a capable ballhawk made him an irreplaceable piece of a team that made the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, winning one Super Bowl in the process.

Villapiano was a second-round pick in the 1971 draft out of Bowling Green State.

2. Rod Martin (1977-88)

Martin, a 12th-round pick out of USC in 1977, eased his way into the NFL before turning into one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Playing in an era in which tackles were not officially recorded, Martin’s true dominance was not reflected in his career stats. Nevertheless, his impact was obvious while recording 33 sacks and 14 interceptions. He earned All-Pro honors in 1984 and made two Pro Bowls.

Martin was a key part of the Raiders’ Super Bowl-winning teams in 1981 and 1984. He intercepted three passes in the 1981 victory over the Eagles, a record that still stands.

1. Ted Hendricks (1975-83 )

Hendricks, one of the most physically gifted athletes to play linebacker in the NFL at 6 feet, 7 inches and 220 pounds, was named to the All-Pro team six times, made the Pro Bowl eight times and was selected to the league’s all-decade team for the 1970 and 1980s.

He also was named to the NFL’s 75th and 100th anniversary teams.

Playing before the NFL began tracking detailed stats, Hendricks is estimated to have accumulated more than 600 tackles and 61 sacks during his career, with 42 of the sacks with the Raiders.

He was a second-round pick in the 1969 draft by the Baltimore Colts out of Miami (Fla.). He was acquired by the Raiders in 1975 and played nine seasons with the team.

“The Mad Stork” helped the Raiders to six playoff berths and was on all three of their Super Bowl-winning teams.

