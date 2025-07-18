Who are the best players the Raiders will face next season?

The Raiders will face some of the NFL’s best players next season, like Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

FILE - Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) rushes against Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) and tight end Payne Durham (87) during the second half of a football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) stiff arms Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) on a 58-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) in action during the NFL championship playoff football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) rushes for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)

FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) runs off of the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)

FILE - Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) returns interception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) pumps up his team before facing Raiders in an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) smiles while in a huddle during the second half of the NFL football game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders’ 2025 schedule features both of last season’s Super Bowl participants, three of the four teams that reached the conference title games and six playoff teams.

That means they’ll face some of the best players the NFL has to offer.

Here are the top 50 opponents the Raiders will play this season:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, QB

Mahomes remains the best player in the NFL, even though he’s coming off one of his weaker statistical seasons.

2. Saquon Barkley, Eagles, RB

No non-quarterback changes an offense like Barkley, who had 2,005 rushing yards his first year in Philadelphia.

3. Pat Surtain II, Broncos, CB

The reigning NFL defensive player of the year has the ability to shut opponents down.

4. Myles Garrett, Browns, DE

Garrett’s 14 sacks last season only tell part of the story. He also had 47 tackles and 83 quarterback pressures.

5. Micah Parsons, Cowboys, LB

Parsons is a one-man wrecking crew. He had 12 sacks and 70 quarterback pressures last season.

6. Jayden Daniels, Commanders, QB

Daniels turned around Washington’s franchise almost single-handedly last year. He threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns as a rookie while adding 891 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

7. Justin Herbert, Chargers, QB

Herbert hasn’t experienced much playoff success, but he’s still one of the most feared passers in the game. He threw for 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns last season and only had three interceptions.

8. Creed Humphrey, Chiefs, C

Humphrey is the anchor of Kansas City’s offense line. He was rated as the top center in the NFL last season by the website Pro Football Focus.

9. Jordan Mailata, Eagles, OT

Mailata, who is listed at 6-foot-8, 365 pounds, is one of the most physically imposing players in the NFL. He doesn’t just look the part, either. He’s the best left tackle in the game.

10. Chris Jones, Chiefs, DT

Jones is a menace each and every game. He was ranked first among interior linemen by PFF last season.

11. Jalen Hurts, Eagles, QB

Hurts has a stellar supporting cast, but the dual threat deserves his flowers after leading Philadelphia to a Super Bowl title.

12. Derek Stingley Jr., Texans, CB

Stingley came into his own his third season and was rated as the fifth-best cornerback in the NFL by PFF. He could be even better in 2025.

13. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys, WR

Lamb, despite dealing with mediocre quarterback play, had 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns last year. He should be even more dangerous this season with Dak Prescott healthy.

14. Dexter Lawrence, Giants, DT

Lawrence played in only 12 games last year but remained a dangerous force. He was rated as the third-best interior lineman by PFF.

15. A.J. Brown, Eagles, WR

Brown had 67 catches for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns last season despite playing in a run-heavy offense. His 16.1 yards per catch was the best among wide receivers with 60 or more receptions.

16. Lane Johnson, Eagles, OT

The Eagles sure don’t make it easy on opposing defenses. Johnson is as good as it gets on the right side.

17. Rashawn Slater, Chargers, OT

Slater has quietly developed into one of the top left tackles in the game. He was rated as the second-best player at his position by PFF.

18. Zack Baun, Eagles, LB

Philadelphia moved Baun to outside linebacker last season and he proceeded to shine against both the run and pass. He was PFF’s top-ranked linebacker in the NFL.

19. Travis Kelce, Chiefs, TE

Kelce is starting to slow down at age 35. His 823 receiving yards last season were his fewest since his rookie year. Still, he’s someone opponents have to account for at all times.

20. Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars, WR

Thomas was third in receiving yards (1,282) and tied for 16th in receptions (87) as a rookie. He’s got a bright future.

21. Malik Nabers, Giants, WR

Nabers, despite dealing with a slew of bad quarterbacks, had 109 catches for 1,204 yards as a rookie. Give him a good quarterback and watch out.

22. Trent McDuffie, Chiefs, CB

McDuffie was the third-best cornerback in the NFL last season, according to PFF. He lined up all over the field for Kansas City.

23. Khalil Mack, Chargers, LB

Mack, 33, only had six sacks last season, but he still got plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He was also great against the run. He was rated as the fifth-best edge defender in the league by PFF.

24. Jeffery Simmons, Titans, DT

Simmons sometimes gets overlooked because he plays on a bad team. But he’s one of the best interior linemen in the NFL.

25. Jonathan Taylor, Colts, RB

Taylor plays for a struggling team and has dealt with injuries the past two seasons. Still, he ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,431) last year.

26. Quinn Meinerz, Broncos, G

Meinerz earned first team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career last season. He was rated as the second-best guard in the league by PFF.

27. Joe Thuney, Bears, G

Thuney was as reliable as ever for the Chiefs last year, even moving to tackle at times. He should be a big help for Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams.

28. Will Anderson Jr., Texans, DE

Anderson had 18 sacks his first two seasons. It feels like he’s still just scratching the surface of his potential.

29. C.J. Stroud, Texans, QB

Stroud regressed his sophomore season playing behind a terrible offensive line. His production should improve if he gets better protection.

30. Christian Gonzalez, Patriots, CB

Gonzalez was an obvious bright spot for New England last year. He has a chance to take a big step forward in his third season.

31. Nico Collins, Texans, WR

Collins, despite only playing 12 games last season, had 68 catches for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.

32. Quinyon Mitchell, Eagles, CB

Mitchell could move into the top 10 of this list in a year or two. He was an elite cover corner as a rookie and it feels like the sky is the limit for him.

33. Jaylon Johnson, Bears, CB

Johnson has emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He’s a player opposing offensive coordinators always have to keep an eye on.

34. Garett Bolles, Broncos, OT

Bolles has been one of the NFL’s most consistent offensive tackles for eight seasons. He excels at pass blocking.

35. Joe Alt, Chargers, OT

Alt played well as a rookie and could take another step forward this year. He’s got the potential to be a perennial Pro Bowler.

36. Landon Dickerson, Eagles, G

The Eagles offensive line is scary good. Dickerson is a huge reason why Philadelphia’s running game is so dangerous.

37. Laremy Tunsil, Commanders, OT

Tunsil took some heat last year for being part of a poor offensive line in Houston. But make no mistake, he’s still a standout left tackle and should help Washington a ton.

38. Quenton Nelson, Colts, G

Nelson is elite at both run and pass blocking. He was rated as the fourth-best guard in the NFL by PFF last season.

39. Terry McLaurin, Commanders, WR

McLaurin had more than 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth consecutive season last year. He also scored a career-high 13 touchdowns.

40. Cooper DeJean, Eagles, CB

DeJean was rated as the NFL’s top cornerback by PFF as a rookie while playing primarily in the slot. He could rocket up this list if he shows he can also play on the perimeter.

41. Dak Prescott, Cowboys, QB

Prescott only played in eight games last year due to a hamstring injury. He’ll look to bounce back this season.

42. Ladd McConkey, Chargers, WR

McConkey shined as a rookie, catching 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns.

43. Derwin James Jr., Chargers, S

James was rated as the NFL’s ninth-best safety by PFF last season. The Chargers new coaching staff took full advantage of his skill set.

44. Tyler Smith, Cowboys, G

Smith played some tackle last year and more than held his own. But his best position is guard. It feels like he’s about to take off entering his fourth season.

45. Danielle Hunter, Texans, DE

Hunter is one of the most steady edge rushers in the league. He and Anderson form a lethal pass rush duo for the Texans.

46. DeForest Buckner, Colts, DT

Buckner remains one of the NFL’s best interior linemen heading into his 10th season. He had six sacks and 61 tackles in just 12 games last year.

47. Bobby Wagner, Commanders, LB

Wagner remains a tackling machine at age 35. He was rated as the league’s third-best linebacker by PFF last season.

48. Zach Allen, Broncos, DL

Allen had 8½ sacks and 61 tackles last season. He helped the Broncos allow the third-fewest points in the NFL.

49. Jalen Carter, Eagles, DT

Carter is a force when he gets going. The only thing holding him back from being one of the league’s best players is consistency.

50. Jalen Pitre, Texans, S

Pitre had a breakout year in 2024 and could be in line for another big leap forward in his fourth season.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.